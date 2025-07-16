‘Unstoppable’ Daniel Dubois vows to ’cause chaos’ against Oleksandr Usyk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois feels “unstoppable” ahead of Saturday’s world heavyweight unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois and WBA, WBO and WBC champion Usyk are days out from a blockbuster contest under the arch in London where all four belts in the blue-riband division will be on the line for the first time in England.

British boxer Dubois went head to head with Usyk on Tuesday afternoon outside Wembley and responded to chants in favour of his rival by shouting his own name in the face of the Ukrainian.

Usyk was victorious during their first meeting in Poland back in 2023, but Dubois has rebuilt his career with impressive knockouts wins against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and compatriot Anthony Joshua during the past 18 months.

With the 38-year-old Usyk coming towards the end of his own golden period in the heavyweight ranks, Dubois, 27, is confident his time is now as he attempts to become Britain’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

“I have resurrected myself, resurrected my career and now we’re on a roll, ” Dubois told the BBC.

“Unstoppable, I feel like I can’t be beat right now. I’m in the prime of my life and I’m going to go through whatever I have to do,

“I’ve got to beat him this time and I am going to win. I am going to cause chaos, knockout, by any means possible. I am ready. Man, I’m ready 100 per cent.

“As soon as the bell rings my whole approach is to seek and destroy, bring chaos, get the victory and seize the moment.”

Dubois and Usyk will cross paths again on Wednesday as they take part in open workout sessions at BOXPARK Wembley.