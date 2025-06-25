Daniel Dubois vows to end Oleksandr Usyk’s career in Wembley showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois has vowed to send Oleksandr Usyk into retirement when the two heavyweight rivals clash at Wembley over undisputed gold.

Usyk, 38, appears on the verge of hanging up the gloves, with this week’s shock split from long-term promoter Alexander Krassyuk only fuelling speculation regarding the Ukranian’s future.

IBF champion Dubois, 27, is therefore not only chasing Usyk’s WBA, WBO and WBC titles, but will also seek the scalp of retiring the legendary bruiser - a moment that could be seen as poetic justice after coming out on the losing end of their controversial first fight in 2023.

When asked if he thought their July 19 bout could be the last Usyk has, he told Sky Sports: "Probably, possibly yes, I'm going in there to do as much damage as possible.

"These things are happening for a reason and I'm just going to be ready to take the titles away from him. But all these things are happening for a reason."

Usyk last fought in December, outpointing Tyson Fury for the second time in seven months to retain the unified heavyweight titles. In their first fight, last May, Usyk became the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years.

After their first bout, he vacated the IBF belt to avoid a mandatory defence and enable a rematch with Fury, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated to regular champion.

Dubois knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September to retain the IBF title, before withdrawing from a February defence against Joseph Parker due to illness.

Two days later, Parker stopped Dubois’s replacement Martin Bakole, but his clash with “Dynamite” was not reorganised. Instead, Dubois moved on to his upcoming rematch with Usyk, who is undefeated as a pro.

In their first bout, in 2023, Usyk climbed off the canvas after a low blow by Dubois, before stopping the Briton in round nine. Dubois’s team appealed the result, claiming the low blow was a legal body shot, but to no avail.