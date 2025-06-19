Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Derek Chisora handed heavyweight title lifeline after WBO verdict on Joseph Parker trilogy

The Briton, approaching his final fight, could face Joseph Parker for the third time

Jamie Johnson
Thursday 19 June 2025 09:32 EDT
Comments
Derek Chisora is still in love with boxing

Derek Chisora has been handed a world-title fight lifeline, with the WBO green-lighting a trilogy fight against Joseph Parker.

With WBO interim heavyweight champion Parker set for a return in September, a third fight with Chisora could be on the cards.

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) president Gustavo Olivieri revealed to Sky Sports that “Parker may defend his interim title against any of the top-15 WBO world-rated contenders”.

Chisora is now the WBO’s seventh-ranked heavyweight boxer, and has seen his upcoming career prospects boosted by the organisation saying it would sanction a challenge to the New Zealander Parker.

The Briton’s next fight will be his 50th and likely final, with 36 wins and 13 losses next to his name to date.

Frank Warren-fronted Queensberry promotions, who represent both Chisora and Parker, are putting plans together for the coming months, with the latter scheduled as the next mandatory challenger to unified champ Oleksandr Usyk, who defends against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on 19 July.

Parker’s representative David Higgins has confirmed that the 33-year-old Kiwi would be open to a third fight with Chisora, when speaking to Sky Sports.

Joseph Parker is the Interim Champion and mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s title
Joseph Parker is the Interim Champion and mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s title (REUTERS)

Parker has already beaten Chisora twice, with a split decision in 2021 and unanimous decision the following year.

Since then, he has piled on victories over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, and Martin Bakole.

Chisora, now 41, has lost just once since being felled by former WBO champion Parker twice in succession, with victories over Kubrat Pulev, Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce, and most recently Otto Wallin in February.

He last challenged for heavyweight gold in December 2022, when Tyson Fury stopped him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to retain his WBC crown.

