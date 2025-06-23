Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk’s team address ‘conflict’ rumours after split from promoter Alex Krassyuk

Usyk is just one month out from an undisputed heavyweight title fight with old foe Daniel Dubois

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Monday 23 June 2025 12:50 EDT
Comments
Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk challenges Trump over Ukraine-Russia war

Oleksandr Usyk’s team have dispelled the idea that a “conflict” caused the boxer’s split from Alex Krassyuk, after the promoter announced the end of their partnership this week.

Krassyuk had promoted his fellow Ukrainian from the start of Usyk’s professional career, which began after the southpaw’s Olympic gold-medal win at London 2012, until Sunday. With Krassyuk in his corner, Usyk became the first – and so far only – undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era, before becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

But with Usyk’s rematch against Daniel Dubois just four weeks away, the modern great and Krassyuk have surprisingly parted ways.

Krassyuk, who runs K2 Promotions, released a statement on Sunday (22 June), saying: “It’s been a tremendous journey — 12 years of unbelievable success. Two young dreamers met each other to change the game.

“Back in 2013, I gave you my word — and I kept it. At the time, no one believed we were capable of achieving what we set out to do. But by the grace of God, we completed the mission impossible [...]

“A dream come true!!! Thank you for all we’ve gone through and for the honor to be the lifetime promoter of the Double Undisputed. May the Lord bless you and guide your next steps. Thanks God for everything.”

While Krassyuk’s statement hinted at an amicable end to his working relationship with Usyk, 37, rumours naturally spread that the pair had fallen out.

However, Usyk’s team moved to dispel those theories on Monday (23 June). Sergey Lapin, Head of Team Usyk and CEO of the boxer’s Ready To Fight company, told Talksport: “This is a natural stage that many go through.

Alex Krassyuk (left) promoted Oleksandr Usyk from the start of the boxer’s pro career until this week
Alex Krassyuk (left) promoted Oleksandr Usyk from the start of the boxer’s pro career until this week (Action Images via Reuters)

“Like [Floyd] Mayweather, [Oscar] De La Hoya, [Manny] Pacquiao, and [Canelo] Alvarez before him, Usyk reached a point where it was time to build something of his own. He has a strong, professional team that has long taken over key areas – from training to brand development.

“The decision was thoughtful, conflict-free, and made with respect for the shared experience and the understanding that everyone eventually follows their own path.”

When Usyk faces Dubois at Wembley Stadium on 19 July, the Ukrainian has the chance to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk will defend the unified titles that night, while Dubois, 27, puts the IBF belt on the line.

The pair previously fought one another in 2023, when Usyk climbed off the canvas to stop Dubois after suffering a controversial low blow. Dubois’s team appealed the result, claiming the low blow had been a legal body shot, but to no avail.

Usyk during his 2023 victory over Daniel Dubois
Usyk during his 2023 victory over Daniel Dubois (Getty Images)

Usyk retained the unified titles on that occasion and subsequently faced Tyson Fury twice, outpointing Dubois’s fellow Briton last May and in December. The first result crowned Usyk undisputed heavyweight champion, but he vacated the IBF belt before the rematch, in which he retained the unified gold.

Usyk’s decision to vacate the IBF strap saw Dubois elevated from interim champion to regular champion, and he retained that status with a knockout of Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September. Dubois was then due to box Joseph Parker in February but withdrew due to illness, and the bout was not rescheduled.

