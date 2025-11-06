Nate Diaz ‘accepts’ Jake Paul rematch as YouTuber seeks Gervonta Davis replacement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nate Diaz has claimed he has “accepted” a rematch with Jake Paul, amid rumours that the former UFC star will replace Gervonta Davis and box Paul before the end of the year.

YouTube star Paul was due to box Davis in an exhibition bout on 14 November, but the contest was called off after the unbeaten world champion was hit with fresh allegations of battery last week.

“Tank”, 30, has had numerous run-ins with the law, and in August, an ex-girlfriend – the mother of two of his three children – dropped a domestic-violence case against him. But now Davis is facing fresh allegations by another ex-partner.

In a public document on the Miami-Dade County clerk website, Courtney Rossel is outlined as the plaintiff against Davis, the defendant. “This is a complaint seeking actual damage emanating from claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an incident that occurred on October 27, 2025,” reads the document, put forward by Wolfe Law Miami.

As a result, Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) began an investigation, which resulted in the fight being called off. Paul, 28, then labelled Davis “a walking human piece of garbage,” adding that working with him had become “an absolute nightmare” due to his “unprofessionalism” and “bizarre requests”.

“If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit,” Paul said. “My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (right) and Gervonta Davis at a press conference for their cancelled fight ( Getty )

“As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”

Reports emerged that Paul could box Diaz next, two years after dropping and outpointing the retired UFC star, and Diaz has addressed those reports.

“Fight accepted,” wrote Diaz, 40, on Instagram. “You’re dead.” He accompanied the words with a photo from his first fight with Paul, showing himself landing a punch on his fellow American.

After their 2023 boxing contest, there was talk of a rematch in mixed martial arts (MMA), but it never came to fruition.

Diaz’s post follows Paul’s back-and-forth with another former UFC fighter, Francis Ngannou, on social media.

The former UFC heavyweight champion competes in the Professional Fighters League – another MMA promotion, in which Paul has a stake. Ngannou, 39, has boxed professionally twice, losing a controversial decision to Tyson Fury in 2023 and suffering a brutal knockout by Anthony Joshua in 2024.

open image in gallery Paul dropped and outpointed Diaz in a 2023 boxing match ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Ngannou hinted that talks over a bout with Paul had taken place, but that the contest would not happen, telling TMZ: “No, there’s no such thing happening. How can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? I mean, Gervonta Davis is a fantastic boxer, he’s a one-shot knockout artist but come on...

“The weight difference and everything, it makes no sense. Gervonta Davis, you count and say: ‘Okay, the size difference, he can level up.’ But at this point, for me, it makes no sense.” Davis holds a world title at lightweight, several divisions below Paul’s preferred division of cruiserweight – although Paul has fought at heavyweight before.

“I’m like, ‘No, bro, come on, don’t disrespect me like that,’” Ngannou continued. “They even come out after and say: ‘What if the numbers are good?’ He [unknown] sends out some number, and I’m like: ‘It’s not about the number. If it was about the number, we could have started up.’ I’m just not interested, it makes no sense for me. It’s not what I’m looking at right now.”

open image in gallery Francis Ngannou mocks Tyson Fury after knocking down the boxer ( AFP via Getty Images )

Paul reacted to these words on Tuesday by tweeting: “Dear Francis - just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud.”

“Choose your words wisely boy,” Ngannou hit back, before referencing Paul’s points win against a then-58-year-old Mike Tyson last November. “I agree that you need someone to discipline you for what you did to Mike Tyson, but stay in your lane.”

“My lane helped your lane,” Paul retorted. “I spoke up for you over and over again. No more. Look at yourself in the mirror. God don’t like ugly. Maybe the truth is you are a fake holier than thou actor, when it’s always been just about you [...] Reality check…I sleep you in boxing and Jon Jones does in [MMA].”