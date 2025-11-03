Jake Paul’s promotion reacts to Gervonta Davis battery claims with fight under threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), has issued a statement on the recent battery allegations against Gervonta Davis, who is due to box Paul this month.

YouTube star Paul is scheduled to face the unbeaten world champion in Miami on 14 November, but the exhibition fight is under threat after Davis was accused of battery by an ex-girlfriend last week.

Davis, 30, has had numerous run-ins with the law, and in August, an ex-girlfriend – the mother of two of his three children – dropped a domestic-violence case against him. But now “Tank” is facing fresh allegations by another ex-partner.

In a public document on the Miami-Dade County clerk website, Courtney Rossel is outlined as the plaintiff against Davis, the defendant.

“This is a complaint seeking actual damage emanating from claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an incident that occurred on October 27, 2025,” reads the document, put forward by Wolfe Law Miami.

The document alleges that the incident began “when Davis entered Rossel’s place of work, where he choked, grabbed, pulled, pushed, and hit Rossel in the back of the head”. Per Wolfe Law, Rossel has since “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, psychological trauma, and a well-founded and ongoing fear for her personal safety and life”.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis (left) and Jake Paul facing off ( Getty )

The Independent approached a representative of Davis for comment but received no response, while MVP shared the following statement: “[We] immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis.

“At this time, we are gathering information and reviewing the details to ensure any decision we make is thoroughly vetted. We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved.

“We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties. Until then, we will not be commenting further.”

Paul, 28, is set to box his fellow American at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with the bout streaming live on Netflix. The Independent approached the streaming platform for comment.

open image in gallery Davis took a knee in his last fight, a controversial draw, but was not ruled to have been knocked down ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Davis’s coach Calvin Ford told USA Today that the lawsuit was “nonsense” and that the boxer’s team were “trying to see where it's coming from”. Ford also said of Davis: “He’s doing great. Everything’s good. That’s why we’re trying to find out what’s going on.”

Davis last competed in March, fighting Lamont Roach Jr to a draw. The controversial result followed a moment in which Davis took a knee but was not ruled to have been knocked down. Immediately after that moment, Davis ran to his corner to wipe hair grease from his eyes, but he was not penalised from ceasing fighting.

A rematch between the unbeaten Davis, who holds the WBA lightweight title, and Roach Jr was expected to take place in August. Instead, Davis has elected to fight Paul.