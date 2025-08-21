Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gervonta Davis had planned a post-fight callout, to follow his victory over Lamont Roach Jr. There was just one problem: there was no victory. In a bizarre bout in March, Davis took a knee and ran to his corner to wipe hair gel from his face, Roach Jr was awarded no knockdown, and the scorecards eventually declared the contest a draw. “Tank” Davis stayed unbeaten, kept his WBA lightweight title, and talk turned to a rematch. But who had Davis planned to call out?

That question was put to the American, 30, in his post-fight press conference, yielding the answer: “I think he was here.” The “think” was unnecessary because Davis added: “He came to my locker room.” Was it compatriot and fellow champion Shakur Stevenson? “He wasn’t in my locker room.” It couldn’t have been Jake Paul, could it? After a lengthy delay, Davis said, “Next question,” averting his eyes.

On Wednesday evening (20 August), Paul vs Davis was announced for Friday 14 November at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. With that, two potential match-ups were scuppered: Davis’s August rematch with Roach Jr, and Paul’s fight with former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua – an ambitious venture by the YouTuber-turned-boxer, but one that was actually on the cards.

Paul vs Davis will air on Netflix, whose Turkish account posted and then deleted a bout announcement earlier on Wednesday, stating Saturday 15 November as the date. The Ring then said sources had confirmed 15 November and State Farm Arena to them, adding that the fight would be an exhibition bout.

Yet something didn’t seem to add up.

One reason for this was State Farm Arena’s website listing another event for 15 November. Another was a date, although not timing, clash with Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s seismic rematch in London. So, Friday 14 November seemed likelier in the official bout announcement, especially given Paul has fought on Fridays before – including in his highly controversial bout against a then-58-year-old Mike Tyson, whom the 28-year-old outpointed in November.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (right) during his decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June ( AP )

Within a couple of hours, the official announcement came. And so we had one or two answers, but also plenty of questions.

First, at what weight will the fight be contested? It is expected to be an exhibition, which would allow a weight disparity between Paul and Davis, 30. That would be handy, given Paul weighed in at 199.4lb for his last fight – a points win over ex-world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, at cruiserweight in June – while Tank was 133.8lb to face Roach Jr. Paul has also previously fought at heavyweight, doing so against Tyson.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger noted on Wednesday that Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother, was capped at 190lb for his 2021 exhibition with boxing great Floyd Mayweather, who was limited to 160lb.

On a similar topic, Jake and Tyson wore larger-than-usual 14oz gloves in November, even though that was an officially-sanctioned, professional fight. With Davis recognised as one of boxing’s hardest hitters, as evidenced by his 28 knockouts from 30 wins, it could be that he and Paul wear relatively large gloves, too.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis (left) took a knee against Lamon Roach Jr, who was awarded no knockdown ( Getty Images )

Then again, some would argue that even with 8oz or 10oz gloves, Davis would struggle to properly hurt Paul, given the latter’s significant size advantage; as well as the 65.6lbs between Paul and Tank’s last fight weights, the YouTuber stands at 6ft 1in to Davis’s 5ft 5in.

Does Paul, then, have the greater chance of doing damage? Davis’s greater speed, footwork and technical ability suggest he will be able to avoid Paul’s power with ease, especially if ring size comes into play; the smaller man may push – or have already pushed – for a sizeable ring, to make it harder for Paul to corner him. Also, if the bout is fought in the spirit of an exhibition, perhaps each man will hold something back.

The number of rounds also remains unclear, as does their length. Paul boxed Tyson across eight two-minute rounds, and a similarly brief contest might await in November.

Another key question in all this pertains to Joshua. Who will the Briton box next, if not Paul?

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his last fight, in September ( Bradley Collyer/PA Archive )

For what it’s worth, Paul’s tweeted, “First David, then Goliath,” suggesting the influencer will target a fight with Joshua after facing Davis. But with Joshua having last fought in September, when he was badly knocked out by Daniel Dubois, and with the ex-champion having undergone elbow surgery since then, he will be keen on activity.

A dream fight against Tyson Fury still seems elusive, while a rematch with Dubois, who lost to Oleksandr Usyk in July, would make some sense. Agit Kabayel remains one of the higher-ranked heavyweights whom Joshua hasn’t fought, and is a realistic opponent, while Tony Yoka has been mentioned. Kabayel is the more dangerous proposition, but Joshua – at 35 and with a desire to become a three-time champion – might not have time to face an easier foe and slowly work towards a title fight.

Another question is: who is Paul vs Davis for?

Fans and boxers have already expressed distaste at the match-up, criticising the weight disparity and unlikelihood of a definitive, meaningful result. With the fight airing for free to Netflix subscribers, it’s not as though fans will need to check their wallets that weekend and consider which of Paul vs Davis and Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 to buy on pay-per-view; however, some may choose to boycott Paul vs Davis anyway, and to support the all-British grudge match the next night (the size disparity between Eubank Jr and Benn, a middleweight and welterweight, seems barely significant now).

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr (right) and Conor Benn produced a thrilling clash in April, and will clash again one night after Paul vs Davis ( Getty Images )

And finally, what does this fight mean for the sport?

It’s a continuation of Paul’s unique, controversial brand of boxing business, with Saudi adviser and boxing super-fan Turki Alalshikh unable to halt that march. Alalshikh, one of the sport’s most influential forces, denied Paul a match-up with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez earlier this year, signing the undisputed super-middleweight champ to a four-fight deal. And still, Paul pushes on.