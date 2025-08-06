Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
New Eubank Jr vs Benn rematch date announced after cancellation fears

The British rivals will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Chris Eubank Jr won a thrilling fight with Conor Benn in April

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Wednesday 06 August 2025 05:03 EDT
Defeat to Chris Eubank Jr ‘hard to swallow’ for Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will square off again in November, it has been confirmed, in a sequel to their thrilling grudge match from April.

Eubank Jr outpointed Benn in an enthralling 12-round battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the British rivals will return to the venue on 15 November for another clash.

The news was confirmed by The Ring on Tuesday night (5 August), with the magazine – owned by Saudi boxing matchmaker Turki Alalshikh – saying that Saudi company Sela had “completed the deal”.

The news comes after reports in July that Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 could collapse, despite it having originally been announced for an October date at Tottenham.

Now, 28-year-old Benn (23-1, 14 knockouts) aims to avenge his first professional loss. The welterweight moved up to face Eubank Jr (35-3, 25 KOs) at middleweight in April, with the 35-year-old having fought in that division and at super-middleweight throughout his career.

It is unclear whether they will again fight at 160lb in November, however.

Their first bout was surrounded by familial drama, not only taking place more than 30 years after their fathers – Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn – fought each other for the second and final time, but with Eubank Sr’s presence on the night proving a complete shock.

Chris Eubank Jr (right) punches Conor Benn in their first fight
Chris Eubank Jr (right) punches Conor Benn in their first fight (Getty Images)

Eubank Sr had criticised the match-up due to the weight disparity, and even claimed in the days before the fight that it would not go ahead. However, in a dramatic scene shown on the big screens at Tottenham, he emerged from a car with Eubank Jr on fight night.

He then willed on his son from ringside, as Nigel Benn did to his own son.

Eubank Jr and Benn were initially due to square off in October 2022, but the bout was cancelled on two days’ notice upon the revelation that Benn had failed two pre-fight drug tests.

A controversial saga ensued, with Benn ultimately cleared to box in Britain late last year, having fought twice in the US in the meantime.

