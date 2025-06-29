Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn rematch confirmed as date set for London bout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr’s hotly-anticipated rematch with Conor Benn has been confirmed.

Born-rivals Eubank Jr and Benn threw down on April 26 in a firefight at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Eubank Jr edging out victory on the night via unanimous decision, more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge.

Just like with their fathers, a rematch was expected and has now a date has been set, with the pair set to share the ring once again on September 20.

The bout will take place in London once again, however a venue has yet to be confirmed for Eubank Jr-Benn 2.

A revisit to Spurs’ home ground is reported to be the most likely outcome, but promoters could choose to go a step further and hold the event at Wembley, which holds a capacity of over 90,000 - a third more than Spurs’ allocation.

"I just think the second fight will be even better," Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn told The Ring. "They're not going to change. They're going to come out from the first bell and just carry on like the 13th round. And when you see a fight like that, for me, the automatic thing to do is to do the rematch.

“The fight was always going to be two fights, but sometimes a fight's one-sided or it ends early and there isn't really the appetite for the rematch.

Chris Eubank Sr hoists his son aloft after Jr beat Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

"I think here, now with Conor having that activity, which is something that was lacking from the first fight as well, we really fancy our chances. We know the weight's a disadvantage and that showed a little bit in the first fight, but fans can just expect a continuation of the 12th round and it'll be another toe-to-toe war."

Eubank Jr and Benn’s first bout was initially penned in for October 2022, only for the fight to fall apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr was quickly rebooked.

There was drama throughout the build - with Eubank Jr slapping his foe with an egg at a press conference, a jibe at his adverse drug finding - and there was drama at the end, as Eubank Sr arrived at the venue with his son, despite criticising the match-up for years.

Eubank Jr ended up winning a thrilling fight with in April, outpointing his bitter rival 116-112 on all three scorecards in North London.