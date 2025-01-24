Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn date, venue and undercard official at last
Two-and-a-half years after they were first scheduled to fight, the British rivals will clash in London
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will officially square off on 26 April, topping a London fight card brimming with British fighters.
More than two years after they were first scheduled to fight, Eubank Jr and Benn will meet in a middleweight contest, with Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh confirming the date and venue – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – on Thursday.
In October 2022, Eubank Jr and Benn were due to box each other at London’s O2 Arena, but the bout fell through on late notice after Benn failed two drug tests. He was subsequently stripped of his British licence.
Since then, the 28-year-old has fought twice, winning decisions against Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson in the US, and he is now free to box in Britain again. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr lost to Liam Smith via knockout before avenging that result with his own stoppage win, and most recently, the 35-year-old stopped Kamil Szeremeta.
Now Benn will move up two divisions – from welterweight to middleweight – to fight Eubank Jr, more than 30 years after their fathers completed their iconic rivalry. In 1990, Chris Eubank Jr beat Nigel Benn, before the Britons fought to a draw in 1993.
When their sons clash, it will be a stadium fight like Eubank Sr vs Benn 2, with a chunk of the undercard now confirmed by Alalshikh.
An all-British light-heavyweight bout between Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur will feature, while Liverpool’s Liam Smith faces Irishman Aaron McKenna.
Furthermore, Britons Viddal Riley and Cheavon Clarke will meet at cruiserweight, the same division where Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith faces American Brandon Glanton.
