Conor Benn cleared to fight as Ukad makes final decision over drug-test saga
Barring an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, Benn is finally free to box in Britain
Conor Benn has finally been cleared to fight in Britain, after UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) decided not to appeal the National Anti-Doping Panel’s move to lift his provisional suspension.
Benn has not fought in Britain since April 2022, having failed two drug tests later that year, in an episode that saw his British licence revoked and a suspension handed down.
Earlier this month, the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) lifted Benn’s suspension, though Ukad retained a right to appeal that decision. Furthermore, the British Boxing Board of Control said: “We are considering our position.”
But on Thursday (28 November), Ukad said it would not lodge an appeal, meaning Benn is seemingly free to fight on home soil at last.
The World Anti-Doping Agency could yet appeal the NADP’s decision, but barring such a move, Benn may fight in Britain for the first time since his win over Chris van Heerden – two-and-a-half years ago.
Benn has fought twice since then, but in the US on both occasions. The unbeaten welterweight beat Rodolfo Orozco last September and Peter Dobson in February, winning both fights via decision.
His suspension, after testing positive for the banned substance clomifene, derailed a bout with Chris Eubank Jr on late notice in October 2022.
Talks over that fight – which is tied to Eubank Sr’s famous rivalry with Conor’s father Nigel, in the 1990s – have resumed in recent months. However, Benn called out WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on social media on Wednesday (27 November).
