Johnny Fisher has announced his new trainer as Tony Sims, who will coach the British heavyweight in the wake of Fisher’s split from Mark Tibbs.

In July, Fisher said he had parted ways with Tibbs, who had coached the 26-year-old throughout his entire professional career, including in May’s loss to Dave Allen.

That defeat – Fisher’s first as a pro – was a heavy loss, with the “Romford Bull” dropped twice in round five before his corner threw in the towel. It followed Fisher’s controversial decision win over Allen in December, another fight in which Fisher was knocked down.

“I’ve always had a respect for Tony and all the boys that train here,” Fisher said on Instagram on Sunday (3 August), in a video filmed at the Matchroom Gym in Essex.

“I mean, Craig [Richards] is behind me, you’ve got Jimmy [Sains] and George [Liddard] and Conor Benn. Some great names before; John Ryder’s still here.

“To be among them names and involved in that, I know I’m gonna be pushed. Through my discussions with Tony, when we go into camp, I’m gonna be in a hellhole.”

open image in gallery Johnny Fisher (right) with his now-former coach Mark Tibbs ( Getty Images )

Sims added, “If someone’s got that motivation to want to do well, then it gives the coach motivation to train them,” while he playfully suggested Fisher is “far more intelligent than anyone else” at the gym. Fisher responded: “I don’t know about that!”

Fisher in fact has a history degree from the University of Exeter, where he played rugby before getting into boxing.

Fisher will now aim to bounce back from his defeat by Allen, who was signed by Fisher’s promoter Eddie Hearn in the aftermath of the heavyweights’ rematch in May.

open image in gallery Tony Sims (right) trains Conor Benn among others ( Action Images via Reuters )

Upon parting ways with Tibbs, Fisher wrote on Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart that after almost five years of being on this professional journey together, me and Mark have decided to part ways.

“Boxing is the toughest sport in the world, and to continue I feel I need a fresh start to get the best out of myself. Me and Mark have made some special memories and reached some milestones in my career that many thought we never would achieve.

“More importantly than all of this though is the friendship we have gained, and to know that I have Mark and Jimmy in my life and to be able to call them both friends is an honour. Thank you for everything.”

Prior to losing to Allen at London’s Copper Box arena, Fisher went 13-0 with 11 knockout wins. In the same venue, in July 2024, he stopped Alen Babic in 36 seconds.