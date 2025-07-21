Johnny Fisher splits from coach Mark Tibbs after knockout loss to Dave Allen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher has announced “with a heavy heart” that he is parting ways with coach Mark Tibbs, as the heavyweight aims to bounce back from his first professional loss.

In May, Fisher was knocked out by Dave Allen in the fifth round of their rematch, five months after beating the British veteran via a controversial decision.

After an unconvincing performance in their first fight and a one-sided loss in their second meeting, Fisher has decided to seek a new trainer – a decision, he says, that Tibbs agrees with.

“It is with a heavy heart that after almost five years of being on this professional journey together, me and Mark have decided to part ways,” Fisher wrote on Instagram Monday (21 July).

“Boxing is the toughest sport in the world, and to continue I feel I need a fresh start to get the best out of myself.

“Me and Mark have made some special memories and reached some milestones in my career that many thought we never would achieve.

“More importantly than all of this though is the friendship we have gained, and to know that I have Mark and Jimmy in my life and to be able to call them both friends is an honour. Thank you for everything.”

open image in gallery Johnny Fisher (right) with his now-former coach Mark Tibbs ( Getty Images )

Fisher, 26, was referring to Tibbs’s father Jimmy, who is also a respected coach in boxing.

Prior to losing to Allen at London’s Copper Box arena, Fisher went 13-0 with 11 knockout wins. In the same venue, in July 2024, he stopped Alen Babic in 36 seconds.

open image in gallery Fisher was dropped three times by Dave Allen across two fights, winning the first on points but losing the second via stoppage ( Getty Images )

But in December, on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Fisher was floored by Allen in the fifth round of a back-and-forth contest, before ultimately emerging as a split-decision winner over his former sparring partner.

And in their rematch, Allen again dropped the “Romford Bull” in the fifth round – two times on this occasion. As Fisher tried to recover from the second knockdown, his corner threw in the towel.