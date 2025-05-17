Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Start time, undercard and fight updates

Follow live as Johnny Fisher aims to settle his feud with Dave Allen, after scoring a controversial win against his old friend in December

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 17 May 2025 13:07 EDT
Comments
Revisit our 2024 interview with Johnny Fisher, the ‘Romford Bull’

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen will square off in a highly-anticipated rematch tonight, after their controversial first clash in December.

In Saudi Arabia seven months ago, Fisher survived a shock knockdown to win a widely-disputed decision over his old friend, keeping the “Romford Bull” unbeaten. Such was the controversy around the scoring that Fisher was left with almost no option but to try to set things right. As such, a rematch between the 26-year-old and Allen, 33, was booked for this evening at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Watch the fight on DAZN

“Morally, in my heart, I thought the rematch wasn’t something I had to do, but I felt it was right to do,” Fisher told the BBC this week, adding: “I sort of forgot we’re not mates [in the ring]. You’re there to dispatch the other guy. I probably got brought into being a bit too pally with him.”

Fisher also said: “When you hear the noise in the media, you’d think it was all negative, but walking down the street, people kept telling me it was a great fight and praising the resilience I showed. Looking at it impartially, honestly, and breaking it down with my team, I really had a positive outlook on [the first fight]. Even with a knockdown... Yes, it’s close, but I still truly believe I won it by one round.”

Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard below

Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Start time and ring walks

Tonight’s main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected from 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

Johnny Fisher (left) will look to leave no doubt against Dave Allen
Johnny Fisher (left) will look to leave no doubt against Dave Allen (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle17 May 2025 18:18

Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Welcome!

Alex Pattle17 May 2025 18:07

