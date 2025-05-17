Johnny Fisher suffers nightmare knockout by Dave Allen as score is settled in rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher was stopped by David Allen in the fifth round of their hotly anticipated rematch at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

The pair met on home soil to settle the score, after a controversial result five months ago saw the scorecards declare Fisher the winner in Riyadh.

In their first clash, Fisher emerged victorious on two of the judges’ scorecards with tight margins of 95-94. The third judge scored it 96-93 in favour of Allen, underlining just how closely matched the two heavyweights were that night.

History repeated itself as Allen delivered a knockdown yet again in the fifth round – two this time, in fact. But, unlike the first time out, Fisher was put down for good on this occasion, as the second knockdown proved decisive right on the bell.

The arena floor was bouncing as Fisher was announced in the ring, and as the bout played out, the “Romford Bull Army” continued to echo Fisher’s name around the venue.

Fisher, who was pegged as the favourite to win, was doubling up on shots in the second round as he landed uppercuts to Allen’s body, but he was soon warned for tapping Allen on the head.

Allen came back with some jab action, but the 33-year-old wasn’t bringing speed as his 26-year-old opponent was. From the corner, before round three, Allen told coach Jamie Moore, “I’ll be quicker,” before finding himself up against the ropes. Yet it was largely the “White Rhino” fighting on the front foot.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Fisher looked like he was hurting Allen with numerous body shots, but during the fourth round his promise to Moore rang true, as Allen landed his first clean shot to the top of Fisher’s head.

The fighters took opportunities thereafter, the bout intensifying as a left hook to the body landed for Allen and a right hook to the head landed for Fisher.

The gruelling bout ultimately ended in round five, with a ferocious left hook sealing victory for Allen, who was left hungry for a win after the nature of his defeat in Saudi Arabia.

Fisher could just not find his feet after the swift first knockdown in the fifth, and the second knockdown – on the bell, as the towel came in – proved decisive. With that, the result was not so controversial this time around.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Allen refrained from celebrating, despite breaking his opponent’s unbeaten record, as paramedics immediately entered the ring to check on Fisher.

Fisher was thankfully fine after some minutes, and the friends shared an embrace as the arena waited for Allen to receive his first title: the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight belt.