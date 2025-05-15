Eddie Hearn appeals to Tyson Fury to ‘put us out of our misery’ with Anthony Joshua fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has urged Tyson Fury to “put us out of our misery” and finally make a British super-fight with Anthony Joshua, believing a window may open later this year.

In January, Fury claimed he was retired – not for the first time – but he is now believed to be preparing for a return to the ring. Meanwhile, Joshua will soon undergo surgery on an elbow injury, meaning he will be out of action for the next few months.

Thereafter, however, there is a chance for the former heavyweight champions to square off, in a bout that has been years in the making.

“I feel like Tyson Fury’s a bit of a tease really, isn’t he? I mean, all we see on Instagram is him,” Hearn told Sky Sports on Wednesday (14 May). “Even today, I’ve come out of the [Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen 2] press conference, went on Instagram, he’s there with his wraps on doing 12 rounds of boxing.

“Why are you doing this to us? What are you doing? Are you just deliberately playing with our minds, or are you coming back? Just let us know either way. Put us out of our misery.

“Look, AJ’s got to have a little keyhole surgery on his elbow. He’ll be back post-September. It’s there, isn’t it? Let’s just make it happen.”

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (left) with promoter Eddie Hearn ( Getty Images )

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, also talked up the size of the bout, saying it has not lost its lustre, even though the domestic icons no longer hold the world titles that would have seen them clash for undisputed status in 2021 – when they came closest to fighting each other.

“When we talk about big fights, this fight is the biggest fight – not just in British boxing, in world boxing – by a mile,” said Hearn, 45. “And I just feel like it’s time. This is the moment.

“We’re reliant upon Tyson Fury. We’re ready to go, but obviously he’s got to be comfortable. He’s got to be up for it.

“He’s a competitive so-and-so, and I just know in his mind, he’ll want to dance with Anthony Joshua. So, dust those shoes off and let's make it happen.”

When asked what it would require to make the match-up, Hearn stressed that the process would be much simpler than in the past, given his improved relationship with Frank Warren, who promotes Fury.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury (right) with Frank Warren, his promoter ( PA Wire )

“Honestly, one phone call,” Hearn said. “Previously, one had a belt, one was the challenger. [Before that], one was unified, me and Frank Warren never spoke, me and Tyson Fury didn’t get on. That ship’s sailed now.

“It really is one phone call, just to say: ‘Here are the terms. You’re both not champions at the moment, but you’re both huge stars. Let’s just get on with it and make it happen.’”

Fury, 36, and Joshua, 35, will both be aiming to bounce back from defeat when they return to the ring.

Joshua’s last bout, in September, was a fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, Fury was unbeaten until his two fights with Oleksandr Usyk, who outpointed the “Gypsy King” last May and in December.

The first of Usyk’s wins against Fury saw him crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.