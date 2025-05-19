Tearful Johnny Fisher gives rousing speech in locker room after KO by Dave Allen
Fisher was knocked out by Allen at the end of the fifth round, five months after winning a controversial decision against his friend
Johnny Fisher spoke tearfully in his locker room after his loss to Dave Allen on Saturday, as the “Romford Bull” discussed the true nature of “fighting spirit”.
Allen dropped Fisher twice in round five, with the second knockdown occurring on the bell and the towel coming in at the same time. Regardless, Fisher was down and out as he suffered his first professional loss.
In December, the 26-year-old won a controversial decision against his friend Allen, 33, in Saudi Arabia. But at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, Allen left no doubt.
Reacting to the result, Fisher said in his locker room: “You forget, five years ago we had no money, we had nothing. My dad’s business, he owed £350,000. We had to work to get it off.
“That’s what a real fighter is. What I do in there, that’s nothing compared to what my dad done, and yeah, that’s where I get my fighting spirit from – because my dad’s strong. My grandad was strong.
“And I’ll be back, and I will get up every single time. I’ll be back. I’m upset now, but I’m all good. It’s alright to cry if you’re a man. Try and do it in private, not like me right now, but f*****g...
“We’re strong, and the main thing is: I’ve got all these people around me that believe in me.”
Allen’s victory saw him claim the WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight title, his first belt as a professional.
In the ring after defeating Fisher, the “White Rhino” said: “I knew the first fight did me a world of good. I put a bit of weight on, I knew it would pay dividends, took the risk. I’m the fattest, hardest man you’ll ever see.
“At this level, I’m a handful. He overexaggerated the movement, which worked against him. I’ve got experience, I know the game inside-out. I’m him, but with 30 more fights basically.
“He’s my friend. He’s a very good friend of mine. I wouldn’t allow [a trilogy fight] to happen, because it’s not in his best interests.
“You know what it means? The belt, everything... My kids yeah... I’m gonna have an en suite, they’ll have their own bathroom between them.”
