Chris Eubank Sr reveals disguise he used to meet Jr in private on eve of Conor Benn fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Sr has revealed he sported a disguise to meet Jr the night before his win over Conor Benn, to keep his appearance a surprise until the final moment.

Eubank Jr outpointed Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (26 April), winning a brilliant fight, 32 years after Sr and Conor’s father Nigel rounded out their own rivalry.

Nigel was in Conor’s corner as expected, but Eubank Sr had criticised the match-up as recently as the week of the fight, labelling it a “disgrace” due to the weight disparity between the Britons. Benn, 28, went two divisions above his usual weight to face Eubank Jr, 35, at middleweight, while the latter was restricted by a rehydration clause.

Yet the stadium erupted on Saturday night when the big screens showed Eubank Sr stepping out of a car with Jr, and now the elder Eubank has explained how things came together.

The former world champion texted Eubank Jr the night before the bout, asking his son to call him once he was in private. “Jr called, and he said, ‘I didn’t want to call, dad, because I can’t hear anything negative,’” Sr explained on his YouTube channel.

“I said to Jr: ‘Okay, alright, so where are you?’ So, he explained... a Park Plaza. ‘How am I going to get in?’ Now, in my mind, you have the world’s media there. Everyone’s hanging around.

“How am I going to get in? Okay, so I put on the disguise. The disguise...When [Jr] saw me, he said, ‘No one’s going to recognise you.’

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr in disguise ( Call Chris Eubank via YouTube )

“You couldn’t see me. I had an Issey Miyake coat on, which is down to literally your ankles. I had a hoodie, which is – if you will – the mod coat: the green mod coat, the coat they wore in the 1960s on their mopeds.

“Then I had a mask that went up and a cap. The shoes I wore were plimsolls, they were trainers. They’re black.”

Eubank Sr indeed went unrecognised as he met his son, setting up Saturday night’s WWE-style reveal.

On the night of the fight, Eubank Sr insisted he had “always” planned to be present, in which Jr dealt Benn his first professional loss with three scorecards of 116-112.

open image in gallery Eubank Sr hoists his son aloft after Jr’s win over Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

After the fight, Eubank Jr was taken to hospital with a suspected broken jaw, although he was found to have no such injury and was discharged on Monday. He did, however, require eye surgery.

A rematch is on the cards for September, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said.