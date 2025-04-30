Eddie Hearn reveals planned date for Eubank Jr v Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has revealed a date is already planned for the rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn after the pair’s gripping slugfest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank Jr handed Benn his first professional defeat after beating his bitter rival via unanimous decision after three judges scored the contest 116-112 following a 12-round war.

After speculation over Eubank Jr’s plans, with the weight cut to meet the 160 lbs limit proving too difficult, Hearn has provided an update with Turki Alalshikh pushing for the second fight later this year.

"The future is massive for Conor Benn, the contract was a two-fight contract, the rematch is already contracted and done,” Hearn told Matchroom’s YouTube channel. “I said in the press conference after, 'we'll have to look at the weight classes and that,' but Conor said to me on Sunday night,, 'you thought that was a war? Wait until you see the rematch!' We're confident in terms of what Saturday will give him.

“The activity, the confidence, the weight, everything, he’s ready to go now! He’s back in the gym. We have to look, I want Conor to be a world champion, he’s proved he’s a world class fighter. But the rematch is twice as big as the first one.

“The numbers are huge, No. 2 will break records across the board. That’s what we signed up for, we’re in. We’ll wait for a date from His Excellency, he’s already made it clear, I think he’s said, ‘end of September back at Tottenham Hotspur’. Let us know the date and we’ll be there.”

Eubank Jr was later discharged from hospital and took to X to thank the fans for making the “once in a lifetime event” happen.

He wrote: "Well, it took nearly three years but we finally got the job done.

Chris Eubank Jr (right) lands a punch on Conor Benn ( PA Wire )

"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday & made it the once in a lifetime event that it was… without the fans none of this is possible, thank you."

Benn has already returned to training since coming out on the losing side of his firefight with Eubank Jr, posting videos of himself back in the gym.

Benn said in the post-fight press conference that he is eager to get a rematch sorted, with terms reportedly already agreed, but would also be content with going back to welterweight and fighting for WBC gold.