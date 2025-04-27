Chris Eubank Jr’s promoter responds to ‘broken jaw’ claims after win over Conor Benn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr did not suffer a broken jaw in his enthralling victory over Conor Benn, according to his promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank Jr was taken to hospital after the middleweight grudge match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which he won by a unanimous points decision. All three judges scored the non-title fight 116-112 after a pulsating 12-round slugfest.

Benn claimed after the fight that Eubank Jr had broken his jaw, saying: “I wish him well, I know he’s gone to the hospital, I’ve heard he’s got a broken jaw, so I wish him a speedy recovery.”

But Boxxer’s Shalom insised Eubank Jr’s face was intact. “There is no truth to the rumours regarding a broken jaw,” he said. “I’m pleased to confirm that Chris is doing well and currently resting.”

There was no love lost in the pre-fight hype to a clash between the sons of 1990s arch-rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn but the night ended with new-found respect and embraces on both sides.

“I knew I was capable of that, I just needed someone to bring me out,” said Eubank Jr. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t expect he'd be the man to do that. “I think the fact our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out a different soul and spirit into you and that’s what we both showed here tonight.”

Father and son had become estranged in the run-up, with Eubank Sr labelling the “Fatal Fury” fight a circus and his son’s behaviour a “disgrace”, but they were together again in the ring before and after.

“I’m happy to have this man (his father) back with me. We upheld the family name like we said we were going to do. Onwards and upwards,” added the 35-year-old after an impressive display of determination and willpower in an explosive final round.

“He needed to be here. All of this is because of what he did.”

Shalom added: “Chris and Conor gave absolutely everything in what was the biggest legacy fight of all time. With their fathers standing proudly behind them, it was a moment that will forever be stamped in sporting history.”