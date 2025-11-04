Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul is seeking a new opponent after his planned fight with Gervonta Davis was cancelled on Monday.

YouTube star Paul was due to box the unbeaten world champion in an exhibition bout on 14 November, but the contest was called off after Davis was hit with fresh allegations of battery last week.

“Tank”, 30, has had numerous run-ins with the law, and in August, an ex-girlfriend – the mother of two of his three children – dropped a domestic-violence case against him. But now Davis is facing fresh allegations by another ex-partner.

In a public document on the Miami-Dade County clerk website, Courtney Rossel is outlined as the plaintiff against Davis, the defendant. “This is a complaint seeking actual damage emanating from claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an incident that occurred on October 27, 2025,” reads the document, put forward by Wolfe Law Miami.

As a result, Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) began an investigation, which has resulted in the fight being called off. Paul, 28, then labelled Davis “a walking human piece of garbage,” adding that working with him had become “an absolute nightmare” due to his “unprofessionalism” and “bizarre requests”.

“If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit,” Paul said. “My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved.

“Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (right) and Gervonta Davis at a face-off for their planned bout ( Getty )

“As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.” But who may be next for Paul?

When the allegations against Davis surfaced last week, reports of various potential opponents arose.

One such name was Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion who now competes in the Professional Fighters League – another mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, in which Paul has a stake. Ngannou, 39, has boxed professionally twice, losing a controversial decision to Tyson Fury in 2023 and suffering a brutal knockout by Anthony Joshua in 2024.

Ngannou hinted that talks had taken place, but that a bout with Paul would not happen, telling TMZ: “No, there’s no such thing happening. How can they go from Gervonta Davis to Francis Ngannou? I mean, Gervonta Davis is a fantastic boxer, he’s a one-shot knockout artist but come on...

“The weight difference and everything, it makes no sense. Gervonta Davis, you count and say: ‘Okay, the size difference, he can level up.’ But at this point, for me, it makes no sense.” Davis holds a world title at lightweight, several divisions below Paul’s preferred division of cruiserweight – although Paul has fought at heavyweight before.

open image in gallery Francis Ngannou mocks Tyson Fury after knocking down the boxer ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I’m like, ‘No, bro, come on, don’t disrespect me like that,’” Ngannou continued. “They even come out after and say: ‘What if the numbers are good?’ He [unknown] sends out some number, and I’m like: ‘It’s not about the number. If it was about the number, we could have started up.’ I’m just not interested, it makes no sense for me. It’s not what I’m looking at right now.”

Paul reacted to these words on Tuesday by tweeting: “Dear Francis - just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud.”

Another mooted opponent was former interim world champion Ryan Garcia, but the 27-year-old’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya dismissed the idea.

“Let me just tell you why this fight isn’t going to happen,” De La Hoya said, before referencing the broadcast situation. “Ryan Garcia fights for DAZN and Jake Paul fights on Netflix. I mean, that’s pretty much the bottom like. Golden Boy [Promotions] has a contract with DAZN, Ryan Garcia has a contract with Golden Boy, and that’s just the way it is. This is business.

open image in gallery Ryan Garcia (left) and his promoter, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya ( Getty Images )

“Ryan Garcia is probably going to go on a rant saying, ‘Oh, you’re keeping me from making money,’ and this and that. No, you have to go by the law, by the rules. You have a contract with DAZN, you have a contract with Golden Boy. It just doesn’t happen that way.

“Ryan Garcia’s next fight will be announced, by me, who he’s fighting and when he’s fighting next.”

Meanwhile, the betting favourite to be Paul’s next opponent is Nate Diaz, the UFC icon whom Paul dropped and outpointed in a boxing match in 2023.

After that contest, there was talk of a rematch between Paul and Diaz, 40, in MMA – potentially under the PFL banner.