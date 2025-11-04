Jake Paul cancels next fight amid Gervonta Davis domestic violence claims and hints at new opponent
Davis was due to fight Paul on 14 November but after fresh allegations of battery from an ex-girlfriend, the event has been cancelled with a new event emerging for December
Jake Paul’s fight against Gervonta Davis has been cancelled, the YouTube star turned boxer’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), has confirmed amid recent battery allegations against ‘Tank’.
Paul had been due to take on the unbeaten world champion in Miami on 14 November, but the exhibition fight has now been cancelled after Davis was accused of battery by an ex-girlfriend last week.
A statement from MVP read: “Most Valuable Promotions immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis in Miami-Dade County on October 30th, 2025.
“At this time, we are gathering information and reviewing the details to ensure any decision we make is thoroughly vetted. We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved.
“We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties. Until then, we will not be commenting further.”
While Paul added a stinging statement, criticising Davis and labelling him “a walking human piece of garbage,” adding that working with him had grown to become “an absolute nightmare” due to his “unprofessionalism” and “bizarre requests”.
“If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit,” Paul said. “My company champions women.
“I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again.
“As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”
Davis is yet to respond to the news or Paul’s criticism or a request from the Independent.
Davis has had numerous run-ins with the law, and in August, an ex-girlfriend – the mother of two of his three children – dropped a domestic-violence case against him. But now “Tank” is facing fresh allegations by another ex-partner.
In a public document on the Miami-Dade County clerk website, Courtney Rossel is outlined as the plaintiff against Davis, the defendant.
“This is a complaint seeking actual damage emanating from claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an incident that occurred on October 27, 2025,” reads the document, put forward by Wolfe Law Miami.
The document alleges that the incident began “when Davis entered Rossel’s place of work, where he choked, grabbed, pulled, pushed, and hit Rossel in the back of the head”. Per Wolfe Law, Rossel has since “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, psychological trauma, and a well-founded and ongoing fear for her personal safety and life”.