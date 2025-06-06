Teofimoz Lopez won’t fight Devin Haney due to ‘confidential personal reasons’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Key figures have explained why talks over a fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez fell apart, with the latter’s manager citing “personal reasons that I will keep confidential”.

It was reported this week that Haney and Lopez had agreed to square off in August, in an all-American catchweight bout at 145lb, only for negotiations to collapse.

Lopez, 27, currently holds the WBO super-lightweight title. Meanwhile, Haney, 26, is a former undisputed lightweight champion who then held the WBC lightweight belt, before moving up welterweight in his most recent bout.

That contest saw Haney outpoint Jose Ramirez with ease, though he came under fire for “running” for much of the fight, which took place in New York City’s Times Square. At the same event in May, Lopez produced a clinic to retain his title against Arnold Barboza Jr via decision.

Lopez’s co-manager Keith Connolly told The Ring on Thursday (5 June) that his fighter would not face Haney due to “personal reasons that I will keep confidential”, adding: “We want to thank His Excellency [Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh] for the opportunity and everything he has done for Teo.

“We planned on fighting, but with what was going on, he wanted to make sure he was 100 per cent right mentally and physically, and August was just too quick of a turnaround. I expect Teo to be back later this year, bigger and better than ever.”

Haney’s father and coach Bill then told The Ring: “We did all we could to make these big fights happen. Money is not a problem; Turki has taken money out of the equation.

open image in gallery Devin Haney (left) with his coach and father Bill ( Getty )

“People tend to use that as the narrative to avoid fights, but this is our second time sitting down with Teofimo Lopez. And let’s be clear: it’s really the second time Turki has tried to make this fight happen.

“Me and Devin are committed to delivering the biggest fights in boxing. If [Lopez] ain’t ready, [he] ain’t ready. If Turki can’t make these big fights happen, then we might have to pray to God, because I don’t know what else it’s going to take.

“But we’re patient, and we believe. Devin’s mission is real, his hit list is real, and we look forward to continuing our quest to cement his face on the Mount Rushmore of boxing.

“Now go ahead and cross Teofimo Lopez off the list, just like Ryan Garcia. In an event labelled City Of The Wolves, they ran home like puppy dogs. Who’s next?”

open image in gallery Teofimo Lopez (left) in action against Arnold Barboza Jr ( Getty Images )

Bill Haney was referring to the May event in Times Square, which was arranged by Alalshikh and sponsored by the video game Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves. At that event, Devin Haney’s win would have set him up for a rematch with Garcia, had Garcia beaten Rolly Romero.

However, Garcia was dropped and outpointed by Romero, as “King Ryan” returned after a 12-month drug ban. That ban was caused by Garcia’s failed drug test on the week of his win over Haney in April 2024, a victory that was overturned to a No Contest.

Garcia, 26, dropped his former amateur rival three times en route to the overturned decision win, after missing weight and making himself ineligible to win the WBC lightweight title.

Garcia has now undergone wrist surgery and, according to his promoter Oscar De La Hoya, might have to address a shoulder injury. Boxing legend De La Hoya even advised Garcia to take a year off, despite the fighter’s 13-month absence between his bouts with Haney and Romero.