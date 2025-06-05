Vasyl Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing: ‘I am grateful for every victory and defeat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vasyl Lomachenko has announced his retirement at the age of 37, bringing an end to the career of one of boxing’s modern greats.

Lomachenko retires as a former three-weight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, and he relinquishes the IBF lightweight title by calling time on his in-ring career.

The Ukrainian southpaw last fought in May 2024, stopping George Kambosos Jr on the Australian’s home turf to win that belt and take his professional record to 18-3 (12 knockouts).

His only defeats were close but unanimous decisions against Teofimo Lopez in 2020 and Devin Haney in 2023, and a split decision against Orlando Salido in 2014.

The latter result came in just his second pro bout, with the vacant WBO featherweight title on the line. “Loma” won the belt in his next outing and retained it in his following three bouts, before moving to super-featherweight and winning the WBO strap in that division. Lomachenko retained his super-featherweight title four times before climbing up again and winning the WBO lightweight belt.

After collecting the WBC lightweight title in 2019, Lomachenko suffered his defeat by Lopez in an IBF unification bout, before winning three fights in a row prior to his controversial loss to Haney.

Lomachenko bounced back again by stopping Kambosos Jr in his final fight, adding to notable wins over Jorge Linares, Luke Campbell, Anthony Crolla, Jose Pedraza and Jamaine Ortiz.

open image in gallery Vasyl Lomachenko (right) dropped George Kambosos Jr twice in the 11th round to earn a stoppage in his final fight ( EPA )

Prior to turning pro, Lomachenko won featherweight gold at the 2008 Olympics and lightweight gold at the 2012 Games. He also won World Championship gold in 2009 and 2011, and European gold in 2008.

“First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord, Jesus Christ, for everything he has done for me, for guiding a prideful young man down a path that routinely showed me that fame, legacy and recognition are not the true purpose of life,” Lomachenko said in a social-media video on Thursday (5 June).

“I am grateful for every victory and every defeat, both in the ring and in life. I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory – not just in the ring but in overcoming their old self. Only then can one receive their true reward.

“I thank God for my wonderful, honest and kind parents – for their care, their love and their warmth, [which] I felt throughout my life. My father [and trainer Anatoly Lomachenko] not only taught me the art of boxing but also how to be a role model for my own children, the same way he has always been for me.

open image in gallery Lomachenko celebrates his second Olympic gold medal, at London 2012 ( Getty Images )

“I have made many mistakes in life and in the gym, but he was always by my side correcting me when needed, praising me. I have many warm memories. I love you deeply, dad. I bow before you and dedicate the most helpful words in the world to you. You are my No 1.

“To my family: you have always stood by me. You shared in my victories with joy and felt the pain of my losses, but those moments only made us stronger.

“Dear Egis [Klimas], thank you for everything you have done for me and my family. You are a man who knows his craft, the best manager in the world who became a friend and part of our family.

“Your professionalism goes hand in hand with your character: honesty, integrity, kindness and the ability to find the solution in any situation. You are a rare manager who handled every challenge 100 per cent. I wish you the best of health so that, through you, new boxing stars can rise.

open image in gallery Lomachenko was widely deemed unlucky not to get the win over Devin Haney in 2023 ( AP )

“I want to thank [promotional company] Top Rank and Mr Bob Arum for the amazing opportunity to showcase my abilities in boxing. I am grateful to the United States of America for giving me the chance to realise my potential.

“And of course, I would also be remiss not to thank you, my dear boxing fans around the world. You have always supported me with passion and lived through unforgettable fights alongside me for over a decade. I hope you continue to love and respect this sport, because the men who step in the ring risk their health for the sake of their families. Peace to all, may the Lord bless his people.”