Oscar De La Hoya has suggested that Ryan Garcia’s recent wrist surgery did not mark the end of his injury issues, while advising his fighter to take another year off.

Garcia returned from a one-year ban in May, having failed a drug test on the week of his win over Devin Haney in April 2024. That victory was overturned to a No Contest, and Garcia’s comeback fell flat as he was dropped and outpointed by Rolly Romero.

The American, 26, then underwent wrist surgery, but a shoulder issue might further delay “King Ryan”’s comeback, according to his promoter, boxing legend De La Hoya. In fact, De La Hoya has even advised another year of inactivity.

“He just got surgery,” De La Hoya told reporters. “He’s going to take a look at his shoulder now. I actually would like Ryan to think about taking the whole year off, getting his mind straight and comfortable to where he feels good.

“There is nothing lost for him. He has injuries and he has to get those fixed, but I think more importantly he has to get his life in order.

“I’ve lived it, and I am pretty sure everyone is telling him things left and right. He has to take a deep breath, a step back, analyse, and reassess life to put it all in order. It’s just my opinion, I hope he takes the year off.”

Garcia’s loss to Romero came against the odds and marked a failed bid to end a torrid phase in his career.

Ryan Garcia at the weigh-in for his fight with Rolly Romero ( Getty )

Prior to his fight with Haney, Garcia caused concern for his mental health due to his behaviour on social media. He also missed weight for that bout, meaning he was ineligible to win the WBC super-lightweight title, which Haney held at the time.

In the contest itself, Garcia shockingly dropped Haney three times before winning a majority decision. With that, it seemed Haney – against whom Garcia went 3-3 in the amateur ranks – had suffered his first professional loss. But the revelation of Garcia’s failed drug test led his win to be overturned.

Garcia then served a 12-month ban before returning against Romero at welterweight, while Haney fought Jose Ramirez on the same night – in the same ring in Times Square, New York City, also at welterweight.

Haney outpointed Ramirez but came under fire for his performance, yet in winning, he had still upheld his end of a deal that was set to lead to a rematch with Garcia. Had Garcia beaten Romero, he would have been set for a second clash with Haney.

Haney, 26, was this week linked with Teofimo Lopez, who outpointed Arnold Barboza Jr at the same Times Square event to retain the WBO super-lightweight belt, but talks reportedly collapsed.