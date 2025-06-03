Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Wardley, fighting at the ground of his beloved Ipswich Town FC, faces Justis Huni after Jarrell Miller’s withdrawal due to injury

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Tuesday 03 June 2025 06:23 EDT
Comments
Fabio Wardley calls Kubrat Pulev ‘scared and greedy’

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni look to reach heavyweight boxing’s top table this weekend, when they clash over the interim WBA title.

Wardley was initially due to fight the controversial Jarrell Miller, but the American withdrew while citing injury, leading Australia’s Huni to step in.

Huni, 26, and Wardley, 30, will each aim to stay unbeaten when they square off at Portman Road, home to Wardley’s beloved Ipswich Town FC. Wardley will also aim to maintain his stunning knockout record of 17 stoppages from 18 wins and 19 fights.

Last time out, Wardley (18-0-1) left no doubt in his rematch with Frazer Clarke, brutally knocking out his fellow Briton in the first round in October after their epic draw earlier in 2024. Meanwhile, Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) is on a streak of three straight stoppage wins.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Wardley vs Huni will take place on Saturday 7 June at Portman Road, the home ground of Ipswich Town FC. The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch?

The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN, which will show the action in more than 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

Odds

Fabio Wardley is a big fan of Ipswich Town, whose ground hosts his fight with Justis Huni
Fabio Wardley is a big fan of Ipswich Town, whose ground hosts his fight with Justis Huni (Getty)

Wardley – 2/7

Huni – 3/1

Draw – 14/1

Fight card in full

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni (vacant interim WBA heavyweight title)

Sam Gilley vs Louis Greene (super-welterweight)

Mike Perez vs Steven Ward (cruiserweight)

Pierce O’Leary vs Liam Dillon (super-lightweight)

Lillie Winch vs Katerina Dvorakova (featherweight)

