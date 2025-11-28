Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh denies rumoured ‘slowdown’ in spending on fights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has moved to dispel rumours that the Gulf state is ‘slowing down’ its spending on boxing.

Since 2023, Saudi investment in boxing has been considerable and has facilitated many match-ups desired by fans, including various undisputed title fights.

Tyson Fury’s two duels with Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 are among such bouts, with the Ukrainian outpointing the Briton both times – and with Usyk’s first win over Fury making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

However, in recent months there has been speculation within the boxing industry that Saudi spending on boxing has been, or would be, reduced.

Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), told The Ring magazine on Friday that reports of a “slowdown” of boxing spending are “100 per cent not true”.

Alalshikh, who bought The Ring last year, has been responsible for much of the matchmaking at the top end of boxing since 2023.

“Many surprises will be announced in 2026,” he added, while a representative of Alalshikh told The Independent that the Saudi adviser was “keen” to dispel the rumours.

Turki Alalshikh (right) with Anthony Joshua ( PA Wire )

Last week, Riyadh played host to four world-title fights at one event, with David Benavidez stopping Anthony Yarde to retain his WBC light-heavyweight title in the main event.

Also on that card, Devin Haney outpointed Brian Norman Jr to become a three-weight world champion, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez stopped Fernando Martinez in a super-flyweight unification bout, and Abdullah Mason edged past Sam Noakes to win the vacant WBO lightweight belt.

Alalshikh was also involved in the staging of November’s rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, the latter of whom won on points to avenge his own decision loss to Eubank Jr in April. GEA was also behind the first fight at the same venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While many fans have welcomed these big fights, Saudi investment in boxing has also drawn accusations of sportswashing – a means by which countries with poor human-rights records aim to improve their reputations.

In 2034, Saudi Arabia will host the Fifa World Cup for the first time.