Independent
Voices
Yarde vs Benavidez live: Fight start time, undercard results and updates as Devin Haney stars

David Benavidez defends the WBC light-heavyweight title against Britain’s Anthony Yarde, while Devin Haney and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez feature on the undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 22 November 2025 17:08 EST
Comments
Terence Crawford's victory over Canelo Alvarez is my 'stolen moment', says David Benavidez

Tonight, David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde will clash atop a stacked card of boxing, going head to head in one of four world-title fights.

For the third and surely final time, Britain’s Yarde aims to become a world champion, but he faces a tough test against one of the most-fearsome fighters in boxing’s upper divisions: WBC light-heavyweight champ Benavidez.

At 28, the best may still be ahead of Benavidez, who dreams of match-ups with the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, while Yarde, 34, makes his last roll of the dice.

Also at the Riyadh event, Devin Haney seeks a world title in a third division, challenging WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr, and super-flyweight king Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Fernando Martinez in a unification bout.

Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard, below.

Benavidez vs Yarde live

Alex Pattle22 November 2025 22:08

