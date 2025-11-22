The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Yarde vs Benavidez live: Fight start time, undercard results and updates as Devin Haney stars
David Benavidez defends the WBC light-heavyweight title against Britain’s Anthony Yarde, while Devin Haney and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez feature on the undercard
Tonight, David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde will clash atop a stacked card of boxing, going head to head in one of four world-title fights.
For the third and surely final time, Britain’s Yarde aims to become a world champion, but he faces a tough test against one of the most-fearsome fighters in boxing’s upper divisions: WBC light-heavyweight champ Benavidez.
At 28, the best may still be ahead of Benavidez, who dreams of match-ups with the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, while Yarde, 34, makes his last roll of the dice.
Also at the Riyadh event, Devin Haney seeks a world title in a third division, challenging WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr, and super-flyweight king Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Fernando Martinez in a unification bout.
Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard, below.
Benavidez vs Yarde live
