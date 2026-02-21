Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

2024: Ryan Garcia claims he was drinking leading to Devin Haney fight

Ryan Garcia’s turbulent career has somehow led him to another world-title fight, as he aims to dethrone Mario Barrios in Las Vegas tonight.

Garcia, a former interim champion, eyes his first full world title as he challenges Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt, with Conor Benn watching on as the winner’s mandatory challenger. But will the British star actually be next for the victor between Garcia and Barrios?

Benn’s shock move to Zuffa Boxing on Friday has complicated matters; given Zuffa’s desire to move away from boxing’s traditional belt system, it’s conceivable that Benn will soon lose his status as WBC mandatory challenger.

In any case, Garcia will enter T-Mobile Arena on the back of an upset loss to Rolly Romero, who dropped and outpointed “King Ryan” last May, with many fans expressing surprise at Garcia challenging for gold in the wake of a defeat. Furthermore, the 27-year-old’s clash with Romero followed a one-year drug ban. Still, some see Barrios as there for the taking, as the 30-year-old defends his belt on the back of two straight draws – one of them coming against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao last summer.

