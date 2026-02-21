The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight
Garcia will aim to take the WBC welterweight title from Barrios, and Conor Benn was thought to be next for the winner... until a shocking piece of news emerged on Friday
Ryan Garcia’s turbulent career has somehow led him to another world-title fight, as he aims to dethrone Mario Barrios in Las Vegas tonight.
Garcia, a former interim champion, eyes his first full world title as he challenges Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt, with Conor Benn watching on as the winner’s mandatory challenger. But will the British star actually be next for the victor between Garcia and Barrios?
Benn’s shock move to Zuffa Boxing on Friday has complicated matters; given Zuffa’s desire to move away from boxing’s traditional belt system, it’s conceivable that Benn will soon lose his status as WBC mandatory challenger.
In any case, Garcia will enter T-Mobile Arena on the back of an upset loss to Rolly Romero, who dropped and outpointed “King Ryan” last May, with many fans expressing surprise at Garcia challenging for gold in the wake of a defeat. Furthermore, the 27-year-old’s clash with Romero followed a one-year drug ban. Still, some see Barrios as there for the taking, as the 30-year-old defends his belt on the back of two straight draws – one of them coming against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao last summer.
Below, you can follow live updates and results from Barrios vs Garcia and the undercard fights, after our coverage of Wood vs Warrington 2. Purchase Barrios vs Garcia on DAZN, here.
Wood and Warrington in the ring for huge rematch
In their first fight, Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) was leading on all three judges’ scorecards when Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) produced a knockout out of nowhere, as he has done on so many occasions.
Fascinating to see how things play out tonight. Lots of differing predictions.
Both men are in the ring. As ex-world champ Sunny Edwards observed, caught on a hot mic: “It’s a lot of Leeds fans, isn’t it?”
But a great reception for hometown hero Wood as well, of course.
Steve Bunce: Wood, Warrington, and the importance of nastiness in boxing
“There has to be a bit of genuine nastiness in any successful British boxing rivalry.”
That’s the opinion of Independent columnist Steve Bunce, who wrote this week: “Boxers have shared 45 championship rounds and not really disliked each other, and met in trilogies that lacked a lasting moment of hate.
“Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood fight on Saturday in Nottingham, in a long-overdue rematch and a fight that other domestic rivalries should be measured against.
“Warrington and Wood is nasty; it is also a fight for survival at boxing’s elite level.”
Full preview, with ring walks about to begin:
Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, and the importance of genuine nastiness in boxing
Main-event ring walks next...
We’re minutes away from the main event, the long-awaited rematch between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington...
Repeat for Wood, or revenge for Warrington?
This will be some atmosphere in Nottingham...
Bilal Fawaz takes British and Commonwealth belts from Ishmael Davis
Bilal Fawaz def. Ishmael Davis via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-114)
And NEW! Fawaz grabs the British and Commonwealth super-welterweight straps from Davis.
A deserved win.
Ishmael Davis vs Bilal Fawaz in chief-support bout
Round 12
Lots of pressure from Fawaz in the final round, it’s exactly what he needs to get over the line – surely!
He should be crowned the new British and Commonwealth super-welterweight champion...
Ishmael Davis vs Bilal Fawaz in chief-support bout
Round 11
A bit of grappling in this penultimate round, but after they separate, Fawaz lets his hands go in spurts – light flurries to the body.
Davis comes back with a good spell of his own, but he tumbles to the canvas after some more grappling. One minute to go...
Jabs are getting through for Fawaz, and they’ve got a sting to them, it appears. But he goes for a walk to get some energy back.
This fight might have slipped away from Davis, along with his titles... One round left.
Ishmael Davis vs Bilal Fawaz in chief-support bout
Round 10
Fawaz continues to dial it up, really teeing off on Davis late in the round!
This fight is swinging his way at the moment... Davis needs a strong finish to be sure...
