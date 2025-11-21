Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua live: Bizarre fight rivals to come face-to-face at first press conference

Jake Paul reveals he wants Anthony Joshua fight 'for the challenge'

Today, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will come face-to-face for the first time, ahead of their bizarre boxing match in December.

In just one month, Joshua will fight Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, as the former two-time world heavyweight champion boxes the social-media star in a professional bout. The contest, which will stream live on Netflix on 19 December, is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Knockouts will be allowed, and each man will wear standard 10oz gloves.

The fight sees Joshua, 36, aiming to bounce back from his brutal defeat by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, and he could yet keep alive an all-British megafight with Tyson Fury.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Paul has perhaps found a way to outdo his seismic but controversial fight with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson from 12 months ago – when Tyson was 58 years old. Paul is 12-1 as a pro boxer including his points win over Tyson, but the American has never faced a foe like Joshua.

And today, the opponents will face off at a press conference in Miami. Follow live updates below.