Tyson Fury’s Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua prediction re-emerges as Tommy reacts

With Anthony Joshua just one month away from fighting Jake Paul in a huge but bizarre boxing match, Tyson Fury’s prediction for the contest has re-emerged.

It was in July that rumours first swirled of a bout between Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul.

And at the time, Joshua’s distant rival Fury told The Ring magazine: “I don’t know about [it being a] tune-up, I think Jake Paul knocks him out.

“I think that AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look. He is a bit chubby, a bit bulky, he is getting there.”

Paul, 28, has generally fought at cruiserweight but boxed Mike Tyson in the heavyweight legend’s preferred division last November. Paul beat Tyson, 58 at the time, on points.

The American will also face “AJ”, 36, at heavyweight when they clash in Miami on 19 December. The contest is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with each man wearing standard 10oz gloves, and Joshua will not be able to weigh more than 245lb the day before the fight.

Joshua said in a press release on Monday, “Jake or anyone can get this work, no mercy.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (pictured) will fight Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December ( PA Wire )

“I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected.

“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

The Briton remains linked to a long-awaited fight with compatriot Fury, 37, whom Joshua has come close to fighting before.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that the fight could take place in 2026, but AJ must avoid an all-time upset by Paul to keep that bout alive.

Even then, Fury’s current status as a boxer remains up in the air; he formally retired in January after suffering a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, but the “Gypsy King” has retired numerous times before.

open image in gallery Last November, Paul beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson on points ( Getty )

Joshua has not fought since September 2024, when he was knocked out by Dubois at Wembley Stadium, suffering four knockdowns en route to defeat – the fourth loss of his career and second by stoppage.

Meanwhile, Paul is 12-1 as a professional and has defeated – among others – former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, and heavyweight boxing icon Tyson. Most recently, he outpointed Chavez Jr in June.

Paul was due to fight unbeaten lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on 14 November, but the bout was cancelled after an investigation when Davis was accused of battery by an ex-girlfriend.

Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian – CEO of Most Valuable Promotions – named numerous fighters who accepted a bout with Paul thereafter, including AJ, while they claimed Fury’s half-brother Tommy had turned down the opportunity.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury (centre) with half-brother Tyson (second-left) ( Getty Images )

“Offering me the fight in America… a place you know I can’t get to right now,” tweeted Tommy Fury, 26. “Convenient.

“Offer me the same $15M anywhere else in the world and I’ll be there in 8 weeks to shut you the f*** up and repeat what I did the first time.”

Tommy Fury remains the only person to have beaten Paul, having outpointed the American in 2023.