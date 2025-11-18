Tommy Fury fires back at Jake Paul’s claim he rejected $15m for boxing rematch
- Jake Paul posted on X on Tuesday that one of his rivals had turned down $15m to fight him and branded them “daddy’s little boy”.
- His claim came just a day after he announced he will be fighting former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on 19 December in Miami.
- Tommy Fury responded to Paul’s post, claiming he was offered the fight in the US before stating it is “a place you know I can’t get to right now”.
- Fury insisted he would take the fight “anywhere else in the world” on eight weeks’ notice.
- Fury and Paul previously shared the ring in February 2023, with Fury winning a split decision, but a rematch is yet to take place.