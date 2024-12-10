Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury’s promoter has admitted his fighter failed to “exploit” a key “weakness” in Oleksandr Usyk in May.

Usyk beat Fury via split decision, handing the Briton his first professional loss and becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

On 21 December, the pair will clash in Riyadh again, with Fury aiming to take the unified belts from the Ukrainian – who vacated the IBF title in June.

“Usyk has a weakness that Tyson did not exploit like he should have, which is his body,” Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told TNT Sports this week.

“He didn’t exploit that enough, and I’m telling you something: that will be rectified.

“Of course, you have [to be more aggressive]. Even when [Fury] was backing off him... There was quite a bit in the early rounds of that fight, when Tyson was in the corner – and he’s in the corner and he’s tucking up – and Usyk was being aggressive.

“But what Usyk does when he’s got you like that, is he stands square on. That’s when [Fury] was clipping him with that uppercut; he caught him every time with that.”

In Usyk’s previous fight before facing Fury in May, he stopped Daniel Dubois – another of Warren’s boxers – after recovering from a controversial low blow.

Warren believed that the punch was actually a legal body shot, and that Usyk should have been given a 10 count by the referee – not time to recover.

Tyson Fury (right) lost to Oleksandr Usyk on points in May ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Since then, Dubois has won three fights in a row, most recently knocking out Anthony Joshua in September. With that result, Dubois retained the IBF title, which he obtained when it was vacated by Usyk.

At the time that Usyk gave up the belt, Dubois was interim IBF champion, thus the latter was elevated to regular champion.