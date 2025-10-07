Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It feels like Dave Allen has had several remarkable boxing careers in the 13 years that he has been a professional heavyweight.

He has fought on the tiniest shows, in bad four- and six-rounds fights in the sport’s forgotten lands, and he has also topped the bill at the O2 Arena.

During the last two years, he has met men with records like two wins and 25 defeats, and also been in a significant fight in Riyadh. He has been on boxing’s wayward train for about a decade, losing seven of his 33 fights on both sides of the tracks. His career has looked over a few times, and Allen has looked in danger of just vanishing.

On Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, he is the star of the show when he fights Arslanbek Makhmudov, who not so long ago was considered one of boxing’s most lethal fighters.

Makhmudov has collected a lot of chilling and fearsome nicknames and has stopped or knocked senseless 19 of the 20 men he has beaten. He has actually won in the first round on 13 occasions and has clearly intimidated men with his size and attitude; he enters the ring like a wrestler, hissing and sneering and then, once the bell has sounded, flattens his victims.

Makhmudov stands about 6ft 6in or 6ft 7in and weighs in the region of 19 st. He also looks like he could eat a galloping horse; there is a nice story about him wrestling bears for fun. It seems plausible, to be honest, given there exists footage of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov doing the same as a child.

Allen, by way of contrast, often weighs in with a knitted hand puppet covering his privates. It’s a fun gimmick.

Allen has stopped 19 of the 24 men he has beaten; in May, Allen stopped Johnny Fisher, who was unbeaten in 13 and fighting in his backyard. The Fisher win secured him two things: a fight on his doorstep in Sheffield, and a dangerous opponent in the opposite corner. Allen’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, admitted he was shocked when Allen picked Makhmudov, but it is a brilliant selection.

open image in gallery Arslanbek Makhmudov (right) suffered his first loss in late 2023, when Agit Kabayel brilliantly targeted his body ( Getty Images )

Allen last fought in Sheffield in July of 2024 in front of a few hundred at Skate Central; the fight was over after just four rounds – Allen won on points – against a man with eight wins and 14 defeats. On Saturday, it looks like nearly 9,000 tickets for the Sheffield Arena have been sold. It is, even in a sport rich with fairytales, a remarkable story.

“It’s still all a bit of dream,” Allen said. “I’m in the main event at the Sheffield Arena against the beast.”

There was a time when Allen was on the heavyweight fringes, both popular and far better than he got credit for. In 2019, at the O2, Allen knocked out Australia’s Lucas Browne with a sickening body shot. Allen was the main event, tickets sold, the heavyweight division was fluid and Allen was in the mix – he was also a character and the public liked him.

After the Browne fight, there was bold talk about Allen’s plans, but he was stopped in his next fight by Dave Price and it looked like he had missed the window. It might sound harsh, but it is true. It has taken Allen five hard years of highs and lows to get back into contention.

He admits he lost his way and that is being kind; in truth, he is lucky to be back, lucky to be in Saturday’s fight. He is also fully deserving of his status as the main-event fighter.

open image in gallery Allen stopped Johnny Fisher emphatically last time out ( Getty Images )

Dave Allen from the summer of 2024 was never going to be in this position. He changed his attitude before the first Fisher fight last year in Riyadh, which he controversially lost on points, and was a different man for the rematch. He now has Saturday’s big fight and there is a genuine chance of a potential bout against former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Talks have taken place, but first he must beat Makhmudov. This is a very different Allen, motivated, in shape and aware that he can no longer spend any time in boxing’s wilderness.

In 2023, Makhmudov lost for the first time and it was disturbing to watch from ringside as the giant, the latest “Beast from the East”, was broken down by Agit Kabayel’s short hooks to the liver, ribs and stomach. And then it happened again; Makhmudov has a decent chin and a big, strong head, plus two lethal fists, but his long body is weak.

Since the last loss, Makhmudov has won once in the first round and still remains a very real danger. Allen is taking a brilliant, calculated risk. The unwritten story here is that Makhmudov needs the win more – now that makes this a terrific fight.