Dave Allen’s career resurgence has led him to an intriguing fight this weekend, as the “Doncaster De La Hoya” boxes Arslanbek Makhmudov in Sheffield.

At the Utilita Arena, Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) aims to build on his emphatic stoppage win over Johnny Fisher – a friend and former training partner of Allen – whom the 33-year-old dropped three times across two fights.

In their first meeting, in December, Allen lost a controversial decision, but his revenge in their May rematch has set up a risky fight with Russia’s Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs).

Makhmudov, 36, was one of boxing’s most-feared heavyweights just a couple of years ago, but a stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel in December 2023 – when Kabayel brilliantly targeted the Russian’s body – dented his reputation. After bouncing back by knocking out Miljan Rovcanin, Makhmudov again lost in a fight with Guido Vianello, before again responding well with a first-round KO of Ricardo Brown.

Here’s all you need to know, as a massive fight with Deontay Wilder potentially awaits Allen if he wins.

When is the fight?

Allen vs Makhmudov will take place on Saturday 11 October at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks due at approximately 9.45pm BST (1.45pm PT / 3.45pm CT / 4.45pm ET).

How to watch it

Allen vs Makhmudov will stream live on DAZN, a subscription to which is available to purchase by clicking here. Plans start at £14.99 per month.

open image in gallery Dave Allen knocked out Johnny Fisher in his most-recent fight ( Getty Images )

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom , Queensberry, Golden Boy , Misfits , PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.

Odds

Allen – 1/1

Makhmudov – 5/6

Draw – 16/1

open image in gallery Arslanbek Makhmudov (right) suffered his first loss in late 2023, when Agit Kabayel brilliantly targeted his body ( Getty Images )

Fight card

Subject to change

Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov (heavyweight)

Junaid Bostan vs Bilal Fawaz (super-welterweight)

Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti (super-featherweight)

Hamza Uddin vs Muhsin Kizota (flyweight)

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs James Chereji (super-featherweight)

Conner Tudsbury vs TBC (light-heavyweight)

Joe Howarth vs Kane Baker (lightweight)

Joe Hayden vs TBC (welterweight)

