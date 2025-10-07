Eddie Hearn unveils Ben Whittaker signing by recreating Jerry Maguire scene: ‘Show me the money!’
The former GB Olympian and the Matchroom promoter seem a match made in boxing heaven
Eddie Hearn and Matchroom announced the signing of Ben Whittaker in humorous fashion on Monday, posting a spoof of a scene from the film Jerry Maguire.
The unbeaten Whittaker, a former Team GB boxer who won Olympic silver in 2021, is viewed by many as one of the best talkers in boxing – as is Hearn. In that regard, the pair seem a match made in boxing heaven.
And they announced their new partnership with a twist on Monday (6 October), spoofing an iconic scene from the 1997 sports-romance film Jerry Maguire, which stars Tom Cruise.
“Eddie, the thing is: I don’t think no one’s looking out for Ben,” says Whittaker, 28, in the video.
“Just... Ben. Ben, just tell me: what can I do for you?” replies Hearn, replicating the words of Maguire – portrayed by Cruise in the 1997 movie.
“Let me tell you, this is what you’re gonna do for me. It’s very personal, and it’s a very important thing: show me the money,” demands Whittaker, embodying the part of the fictional American footballer player Rod Tidwell – played by Cuba Gooding Jr in Jerry Maguire. “Hey, you hear that, Eddie?”
“Yeah, I’ll show you the money,” Hearn says, before Whittaker retorts: “Not show ‘you’, show ‘me’.” A back-and-forth continues, referencing the rest of the famous scene.
In an interview with Matchroom, Whittaker said: “I came very close to signing before, but I’m here now, and that’s the main thing.
“I first met Eddie as an amateur when I was training in Sheffield, and ‘AJ’ [Anthony Joshua] was there in the gym. We always knew this time would come, and I’m very happy that this moment has finally arrived to work together.
“I’m grateful to Eddie and Frank Smith [Matchroom Boxing CEO]. All my family have known this is where I always wanted to be. I remember being shown around [Matchroom HQ] during Covid, and Eddie said then he wanted to make me a star and make me a champion. It didn’t quite pan out then but we’re here now, with a better haircut than I had back then, and as a better version of me.
“I think with Eddie and Matchroom Boxing, I will become even more of a household name and one day become a world champion.”
Hearn, 46, added: “He is phenomenal. This is the greatest signing to make in Boxing today. Ben Whittaker is a generational talent, and we are ready to take his career to a whole new level.”
Whittaker last fought in April, stopping Liam Cameron in round two to get back on track after their controversial first fight. That bout, in October, ended as a technical draw after both men toppled over the top rope, with Whittaker unable to keep boxing.
