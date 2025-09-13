Eddie Hearn scoffs at Dana White’s claim about Canelo vs Crawford and ‘boxing’s biggest fights’
White is promoting Canelo vs Crawford on Saturday, but a recent claim by the UFC president has irked his fellow promoter
Eddie Hearn has hit back at Dana White’s claim that he has promoted two of the three biggest fights in boxing history.
On Saturday (13 September), Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Las Vegas, at the 71,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium.
• Follow LIVE: Canelo and Crawford meet in super-fight in Las Vegas
White is promoting the event, as the UFC president crosses into boxing, and the American took issue this week when Hearn said: “I want to compete against Dana White. I want to prove that I’m much better than him as a boxing promoter.
“You’re not gonna come into boxing and steamroll the game. It’s not gonna happen.”
White fired back at the British promoter by saying: “I’ve been part of two of the three biggest fights ever in the history of boxing. Suck on that one, boys.”
The 56-year-old was referencing Canelo vs Crawford, which will stream live on Netflix, and the 2017 clash between Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor. The latter bout remains the second-most successful pay-per-view in boxing history, with a reported 4.3m buys in the US.
However, 46-year-old Hearn told iFL TV on Saturday: “One of them was Mayweather vs McGregor. I mean, that’s not one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing. That’s an exhibition fight as far as I’m concerned.
“And Canelo vs Crawford isn’t even his fight, it’s Turki Alalshikh’s fight, and he got invited to be the promoter. So, not sure.
“But listen, as I said: I don’t think we’re gonna be going backwards and forwards. He also said that he respects me and likes me a lot, and the feeling’s very mutual.
“I want the competition [...] I look forward to the challenge, and the fact that I’m seen as the major competitor to Dana – me and him – is great for my profile!”
Mayweather vs McGregor was in fact a professional boxing match, with the American stopping the mixed martial artist in the 10th round.
White’s role in Canelo vs Crawford marks the beginning of TKO’s involvement in the sport. TKO is the ownership group of the UFC and WWE.
However, Canelo vs Crawford is also being organised by Saudi matchmaker Alalshikh and Riyadh Season.
The fight sees Crawford, 37, aim to become the first three-weight undisputed champion of the modern era. The unbeaten American faces a stiff test against Mexico’s Canelo, however, as the 35-year-old is boxing at his natural weight, while Crawford is going two divisions above his previous maximum.
