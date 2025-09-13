Is Canelo vs Crawford free on Netflix tonight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A true super-fight will take place this weekend, as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford square off in Las Vegas.

Two pound-for-pound talents – two four-division champions – go head to head at Allegiant Stadium as Canelo, 35, defends the undisputed super-middleweight titles.

This fight marks an ambitious endeavour from Crawford, 37, with the American hitting a career-highest weight, having previously held gold at lightweight, super-lightweight, welterweight and most recently super-welterweight.

Crawford’s unbeaten record (41-0, 31 knockouts) is also on the line, while Mexico’s Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) – a former super-welterweight, middleweight and light-heavyweight champ – puts his reputation on the line to an extent. If anyone can overcome the natural size disparity, though, it is surely Crawford, who is seen by many as the best boxer of this generation, and who could become the first three-weight undisputed king of the modern era.

Alongside Mike Tyson’s bizarre but enthralling bout with YouTuber Jake Paul in November, and Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao in 2015, this is one of the biggest bouts of the last decade. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Canelo vs Crawford will take place on Saturday 13 September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The main card is expected to begin at 2am BST on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks due at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it? Is the fight free on Netflix?

The event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world. It will be available to all Netflix subscribers globally, i.e. it will not be a pay-per-view event.

Odds

Canelo Alvarez (right) stared down Terence Crawford in May, with the pair primed to meet in September ( Getty )

Canelo – 8/15

Crawford – 6/4

Draw – 16/1

Fight card

‘C’ denotes champion:

Canelo Alvarez (C) vs Terence Crawford (undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (super-welterweight)

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (super-middleweight)

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (lightweight)

Serhii Bohacuk vs Brandon Adams (middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (super-featherweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo (super-lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (light-heavyweight)

Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt (super-middleweight)

