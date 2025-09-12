Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saudi boxing matchmaker Turki Alalshikh has suggested that Canelo Alvarez will make more than $100m as part of his deal with the Kingdom.

On Saturday (13 September), Canelo will defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas, in one of the biggest fights of the century.

The bout is Canelo’s second on a four-fight deal with Saudi Arabia, with the Mexican having faced and beaten William Scull in May, and with two more contests set for 2026.

While it is unclear exactly how much Canelo will earn from the deal, or specifically for his super-fight against Crawford, the contract overall seems to be worth more than $100m.

At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, a reporter asked how Canelo feels about being “the first Mexican sports figure with a guaranteed purse of at least $100m”.

However, Alalshikh cut in: “No, you get the number wrong. The contract between us and Canelo [is] more than that.”

It is unclear whether the reporter believed that Canelo will be earning nine figures at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, or whether he was referring to the champion’s wider deal with Saudi Arabia. It is also unclear whether Alalshikh was referring to Saturday’s purse or Canelo’s longer contract, but it seemed to be the latter.

Saturday’s main event sees Canelo, 35, bid to extend his second reign as undisputed super-middleweight champion. Meanwhile, Crawford, 37, aims to become the first three-weight undisputed king of the modern era.

The American previously held all the major titles at super-lightweight and welterweight. Like Canelo, Crawford has held world titles in four divisions overall.

Terence Crawford weighing in for his super-middleweight debut, against Canelo Alvarez ( X/@Zuffa_Boxing )

At Friday’s weigh-in, Crawford tipped the scales at 167.5lb, 0.5lb inside the super-middleweight limit. Canelo, who is well accustomed to competing in the division, weighed the same.

For Crawford, however, this is an ambitious venture, as he goes two divisions above his previous career-highest weight of 154lb. The unbeaten American has competed as light as 135lb in his professional career.