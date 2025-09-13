Canelo vs Crawford live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight
Follow along as Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed titles against Terence Crawford, in one of the biggest fights of the century – streaming live on Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will square off in one of the biggest fights of the century tonight, as they clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
So much is on the line in the 71,000 capacity venue, home to the Raiders NFL team: Canelo’s undisputed super-middleweight titles are up for grabs, while Crawford risks his unbeaten record, and each man wagers his legacy.
Mexico’s Canelo (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) is seen by many as this generation’s face of boxing, while American Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is arguably the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.
In tonight’s main event, which streams live on Netflix along with the undercard, Crawford ambitiously goes two divisions above his career-highest weight so far, challenging Canelo at 168lb. If Crawford can triumph, he will become the first three-weight undisputed champ of the modern era.
Like 35-year-old Canelo, Crawford is a four-weight world champion already, but the 37-year-old could confirm himself as this era’s greatest boxer with a victory in Vegas. Meanwhile, Canelo’s pride is on the line against the naturally smaller man, along with all the major belts in the super-middleweight division.
Follow updates and results below, as The Independent provides live coverage from Las Vegas.
Canelo vs Crawford fight card in full – main event and undercard
‘C’ denotes champion:
Canelo Alvarez (C) vs Terence Crawford (undisputed super-middleweight titles)
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (super-welterweight)
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (super-middleweight)
Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (lightweight)
Serhii Bohacuk vs Brandon Adams (middleweight)
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (super-featherweight)
Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo (super-lightweight)
Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (light-heavyweight)
Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt (super-middleweight)
Canelo vs Crawford odds ahead of super-fight in Vegas
Canelo – 8/15
Crawford – 6/4
Draw – 16/1
How to watch Canelo vs Crawford: Is it free on Netflix?
Tonight’s event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world.
It will be available to all Netflix subscribers globally, i.e. it will not be a pay-per-view event.
Is Canelo vs Crawford free on Netflix?
Canelo vs Crawford main-event and undercard timings tonight
Canelo vs Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The main card is expected to begin at 2am BST on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks due at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).
Canelo vs Crawford: Welcome to our live coverage
