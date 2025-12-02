Chris Eubank Jr shares concerning update after fighting ‘health issues’ in Conor Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has addressed his cryptic comments from the aftermath of his loss to Conor Benn, shedding light on “a lot of health issues”.

Eubank Jr was outpointed by Benn in November and suffered two knockdowns in the final round, capping off a surprisingly underwhelming performance from the beaten boxer.

That showing and result came seven months after Eubank Jr, 36, secured a decision win over Benn, 29, at the same venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following his rematch defeat, Eubank Jr said he had been “through hell and back” in the lead-up to the contest, though he refused to elaborate on what had been causing him trouble.

Now, he has shared an update on Instagram, posting a video of himself receiving treatment in hospital at an unknown date.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year & yeah it all finally caught up to me last month,” wrote Eubank Jr. “I will not box again until I’m back to 100%.

“I don’t know when that will be, but one things for certain… For the fans that have supported me through thick & thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback.”

In the moments after Eubank Jr vs Benn 2, the latter dismissed the idea of a trilogy bout, reiterating his desire to return to his preferred division of welterweight – having twice fought Eubank Jr at middleweight.

However, Eubank Jr seemed more open to the idea of a third clash with his fellow Briton, with whom he has shared a bitter grudge in recent years.

Eubank Jr and Benn’s showdowns took place more than 30 years after the second and final fight between their fathers: Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr (left) was dropped twice in his rematch with Conor Benn ( Action Images via Reuters )

Eubank Sr defeated Benn in 1990 before they fought to a draw in 1993. Both fathers were present at their sons’ grudge matches, although Eubank Sr made a surprise, last-minute arrival at the first bout.

Eubank Sr had been critical of the natural weight disparity between Benn and Eubank Jr, the latter of whom has fought at super-middleweight in the past.

Eubank Jr very narrowly missed weight for the first fight but appeared in better condition for the rematch, only for his performance to fall flat on the night of the event.

This week, Benn was named the WBC’s No 1 contender for the welterweight title, which is held by Mario Barrios, who is expected to defend the belt against Ryan Garcia in early 2026.