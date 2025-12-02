Conor Benn’s next move becomes clear after major announcement
Benn is in line to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios – or potentially Ryan Garcia, who is expected to challenge Barrios in 2026
Conor Benn’s next move may be clear, after the WBC officially announced him as its No 1 welterweight contender on Monday.
The news was confirmed at the WBC convention in Bangkok, Thailand, and it seemingly sets up Benn for a shot at the title currently held by Mario Barrios.
Barrios, who retained his title with a draw against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao in July, is rumoured to face Ryan Garcia in February. As such, Benn could be in line to face either Barrios, 30, or Garcia, 27.
“We appreciate Matchroom, please express to Conor and to Nigel our unbelievable gratitude for the way they have portrayed their dream of the green and gold,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Monday, referencing Benn’s promoters, father, and the colours of the WBC title.
“That’s humbling. The way, ever since he conquered the glory of beating a very big middleweight as a welterweight, [he’s expressed] with such passion and loyalty his desire for the WBC [belt] makes us very proud.”
Sulaiman was referring to Benn’s victory over rival Chris Eubank Jr in November, when the Briton outpointed his compatriot to avenge an April loss to Eubank Jr.
Benn’s decision defeat by Eubank Jr remains the sole loss of his professional career, and it took place at middleweight – as did Benn’s redemption in November. Benn, 29, has long made clear his desire to return to welterweight next, and Americans Barrios and Garcia have been on the Briton’s hit list for some time.
Garcia addressed the matter last week, telling Covers.com: “I don’t think he has a big presence in America, but I would be willing to go to the UK. I would definitely be willing to go to the UK to fight him. He seems like a fun match-up.
“He’s gonna come crazy and throw bombs all night and thinks he’s gonna overwhelm me, but he won’t. But I would love to fight him. I love fighting Eddie Hearn fighters, I don’t know why, I just love to beat them up.
“He just makes you want to beat his fighters up. It’s just the way he talks, the way he moves, I can’t wait to look at his face and say: ‘I did it again.’ That would bring so much joy to me, almost more than a championship title. I would be ecstatic just to see Eddie's face, sad and confused.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments