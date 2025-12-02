Conor Benn’s next move becomes clear after major announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn’s next move may be clear, after the WBC officially announced him as its No 1 welterweight contender on Monday.

The news was confirmed at the WBC convention in Bangkok, Thailand, and it seemingly sets up Benn for a shot at the title currently held by Mario Barrios.

Barrios, who retained his title with a draw against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao in July, is rumoured to face Ryan Garcia in February. As such, Benn could be in line to face either Barrios, 30, or Garcia, 27.

“We appreciate Matchroom, please express to Conor and to Nigel our unbelievable gratitude for the way they have portrayed their dream of the green and gold,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Monday, referencing Benn’s promoters, father, and the colours of the WBC title.

“That’s humbling. The way, ever since he conquered the glory of beating a very big middleweight as a welterweight, [he’s expressed] with such passion and loyalty his desire for the WBC [belt] makes us very proud.”

Sulaiman was referring to Benn’s victory over rival Chris Eubank Jr in November, when the Briton outpointed his compatriot to avenge an April loss to Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn (right) during his rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr ( Action Images via Reuters )

Benn’s decision defeat by Eubank Jr remains the sole loss of his professional career, and it took place at middleweight – as did Benn’s redemption in November. Benn, 29, has long made clear his desire to return to welterweight next, and Americans Barrios and Garcia have been on the Briton’s hit list for some time.

Garcia addressed the matter last week, telling Covers.com: “I don’t think he has a big presence in America, but I would be willing to go to the UK. I would definitely be willing to go to the UK to fight him. He seems like a fun match-up.

“He’s gonna come crazy and throw bombs all night and thinks he’s gonna overwhelm me, but he won’t. But I would love to fight him. I love fighting Eddie Hearn fighters, I don’t know why, I just love to beat them up.

“He just makes you want to beat his fighters up. It’s just the way he talks, the way he moves, I can’t wait to look at his face and say: ‘I did it again.’ That would bring so much joy to me, almost more than a championship title. I would be ecstatic just to see Eddie's face, sad and confused.”