Chris Eubank Jr gives firm answer on whether father will attend Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr has given an emphatic answer to the question of whether his father will attend November’s rematch with Conor Benn.

In April, Eubank Jr beat Benn on points in a thrilling bout, after Eubank Sr arrived with his son midway through the event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank Sr had previously criticised the main-event contest due to the natural weight disparity between the opponents. Still, on 15 November, Eubank Jr and Benn will return to the London venue for another middleweight clash – and they will be joined by Eubank Sr, according to his son.

“He will be at the fight,” Eubank Jr told The Ring on Monday (6 October). “He will definitely be at the fight.

“My camp is in Dubai, so he will not be there but... he's taken a step back from that role in my life, as my trainer and mentor in terms of my boxing.

“He hasn't been doing that for a long time, so that’s not going to all of a sudden change. I have my team, I have my foundation, I have my training methods, and I’m going to stick to that.

“But my old man will be there on the night.”

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Sr hoisting his son aloft after Jr beat Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

Eubank Jr, 36, beat Benn, 29, more than 30 years after Eubank Sr and Benn’s father Nigel rounded out their own rivalry. In 1990, Eubank Sr stopped Nigel Benn, before the British rivals battled to a draw in their 1993 rematch.

At April’s showdown between their sons, Eubank Sr, 59, embraced Nigel Benn, 61. Eubank Sr also embraced the younger Benn after the final bell.

Eubank Jr emerged a unanimous-decision winner, with all three scorecards reading 116-112. The result marked Benn’s first defeat as a professional, as he fought two divisions above his preferred weight.

open image in gallery Conor Benn (centre) is consoled by his father Nigel (left) and coach Tony Sims ( Getty Images )

In November, Benn and Eubank Jr will again meet in a middleweight contest. The weight proved controversial in April not only due to Eubank Sr’s criticism, but also as Eubank Jr missed weight by 0.05lb. That led “Next Gen” to be fined £375,000.

Eubank Jr and Benn were initially paired in late 2022, but the bout was scrapped due to two adverse findings in Benn’s pre-fight drug tests. Benn was subsequently suspended from fighting in Britain until late last year, when negotiations over a fight with Eubank Jr resumed.