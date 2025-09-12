Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canelo vs Crawford tips:

Crawford by Decision or Technical Decision - 9/4 Ladbrokes

Walsh to win in Round 9-10 - 10/1 BetMGM

Terence Crawford will step up two weights to take on the undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday.

He is aiming to become the first male fighter to win an undisputed title in three weight classes in the four-belt era, following on from Claressa Shields, who achieved the feat in February.

Crawford’s career-highest weight has been 154lb, where he won a world title last year, but he will be stepping up to 168lb - a weight his opponent is more used to.

Boxing betting sites are backing Canelo for the win at 16/25, with many feeling his size to be the deciding factor. You can get 13/8 on a Crawford win and 20/1 on a draw.

Canelo vs Crawford Betting Preview

Both fighters have held world titles at four weights and Canelo is a two-time undisputed champion at 168lb, while Crawford was previously undisputed at super-lightweight (140lb) and welterweight (147lb).

Alvarez brings the edge in size and strength. While he hasn’t scored a knockout since stopping Caleb Plant in 2021, he’s still put four of his last five opponents on the canvas — and those were bigger men than Crawford has ever faced.

Crawford is considered the best pound-for-pound boxer around right now, and his determination cannot be questioned.

His best fight to date is probably the TKO victory over Errol Spence in 2023, who Crawford knocked down three times before finishing him off in the ninth round.

Canelo vs Crawford odds

Outcome Odds Bookmaker Alvarez 4/6 William Hill Crawford 13/8 SpreadEx Draw 18/1 QuinnBet

*All odds correct at time of publishing

His record to date is 41-0, including 31 by knockout, but he has only fought twice in the last two years, that victory over Spence before a unanimous decision against Israil Madrimov in August 2024.

Canelo has fought four times in that time with four unanimous decision wins against Jermell Charlo, Jaime Munguía, Edgar Berlanga and most recently William Scull.

That victory over Scull was less than impressive and will have given Crawford an insight into what he needs to do to make history in Vegas.

Alvarez vs Crawford prediction: Crawford by Decision or Technical Decision - 9/4 Ladbrokes

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr

One of the picks from the undercard is the super-welterweight clash between Callum Walsh against Fernando Vargas Jr.

Both fighters are unbeaten so far, with the Irish contender Walsh having won his 14 fights but just four by knock-out, while Vargas has won 17.

The speed and movement of Vargas could make things difficult for Walsh but betting sites are all backing him for the win at 1/3, while you can get 11/4 on Vargas Jr and 16/1 on a draw.

If Walsh can dominate, then we can only see one winner, and the fact that five of his last six fights have gone the distance should not be ignored.

Walsh v Vargas Jr prediction: Walsh Round 9-10 - 10/1 BetMGM

