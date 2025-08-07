Conor Benn’s coach makes bold claim about Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims has said he thinks November’s rematch with Chris Eubank Jr could be “even bigger” than their seismic grudge match in April.

Eubank Jr won the first fight between the British rivals, outpointing Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a thrilling contest, and the pair will return to that venue on 15 November.

“We’ve been waiting for the date and the venue, and it’s come through this morning, and as you say: it’s a massive fight,” Sims told Boxing Social on Wednesday (6 August).

“The first fight was enormous, and I think this fight’s gonna be even bigger. After watching the first fight – if you’re a fan, that is – everyone’s saying it’s the most exciting fight they’ve ever watched.

“So, I think it’ll get a lot more people wanting to tune into that [second] fight. And obviously we’re gonna win the next fight, but looking forward to it – looking forward to getting Conor Benn ready to fight. It’s gonna be historic.”

Benn, 28, will look to avenge the sole loss of his professional career when he faces Eubank Jr, 35, again, and the current expectation is that the bout will take place at 160lb – like their first meeting.

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr (right) during his victory over Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

That dynamic saw Benn move up two weights from his preferred division of welterweight, while Eubank Jr has fought at super-middleweight in recent years but returned to middleweight to face Benn. Eubank Jr in fact missed weight by 0.5lb and was fined £375,000, though he successfully made the rehydration weight of 170lb.

“Conor Benn moved up two weights to do that fight, which is a phenomenal thing to do in the first place, especially against a world-ranked middleweight,” Sims added.

“He stepped up, and he hadn’t boxed for nearly a year-and-a-half as well. He’s had the fight now, so the rust is well and truly off, and he’s fought Chris already, so he knows what he’s like at middleweight. He’ll be feeling confident going into the second fight.

“I feel like there’s a lot more in Conor Benn to come out yet. I’ve seen it obviously in the gym and in sparring, and I believe this fight, we’ll see a better fighter in Conor Benn this time.

“I believe that he’ll do the adjustments that he needs to do in the gym, and I believe that he’ll bring them adjustments into the fight.”

open image in gallery Benn with father Nigel (left) and coach Tony Sims ( Getty Images )

The first bout was surrounded by familial drama, not only taking place more than 30 years after Benn and Eubank Jr’s fathers – Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr – fought each other for the second and final time, but with Eubank Sr’s presence on the night proving a complete shock.

Eubank Sr had criticised the match-up due to the weight disparity, and even claimed in the days before the fight that it would not go ahead. However, in a dramatic scene shown on the big screens at Tottenham, he emerged from a car with Eubank Jr on fight night.

He then willed on his son from ringside, as Nigel Benn did to his own son.

Eubank Jr and Benn were initially due to square off in October 2022, but the bout was cancelled on two days’ notice upon the revelation that Benn had failed two pre-fight drug tests.

A controversial saga ensued, with Benn ultimately cleared to box in Britain late last year, having fought twice in the US in the meantime.