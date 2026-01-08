Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to his two friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele after their deaths in the fatal car crash near Lagos, Nigeria.

‘AJ’ is back in the UK after attending their funerals and is recovering from minor injuries suffered in the accident.

Both men died after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua, who was left in agony after being hauled out of the vehicle and then received hospital treatment before being discharged, has shared some words on his long-time friends on social media, alongside a black and white picture of both men in the sky with several doves.

And the British heavyweight said in a statement: “Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

“100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

It is the second post from Joshua since the accident, having first posted a shot of himself alongside family members, with a portrait shot of Ghami.

The support from the boxing community for Joshua has been overwhelming and his latest post has been no different, with fellow boxers Richard Riakporhe, Abdulla Mason, Dalton Smith and Adam Azim, among others.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who was driving the car with Joshua as a passenger, had been charged over the crash at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

open image in gallery Latif Ayodele with Anthony Joshua ( X )

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps suggested speeding and an overtake attempt were to blame for the crash, but Ogun state’s police commissioner later told ESPN that a burst tyre on Joshua’s vehicle caused the driver to lose control and “swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road”.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in the African country following his sixth-round knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

open image in gallery Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele (right) and Sina Ghami (left), who both died in the crash, are pictured alongside Anthony Joshua ( Instagram )

Plans had been made for Joshua to fight again in February, likely in Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh proposing a future fight in 2026 against long-time British rival Tyson Fury.