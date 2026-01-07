Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury could be in line to face Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback fight, after the Briton’s promoter admitted the match-up makes sense.

Fury announced last week that he is ending his retirement – the latest in a long line of them – to return to the ring in 2026. With that, the former two-time heavyweight champion is set to fight for the first time since late 2024.

Fury, 37, has expressed a desire for a trilogy bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion who beat Fury in the latter’s two most-recent bouts – in May and December 2024. However, that seems unlikely, especially with Usyk eyeing a fight with Deontay Wilder.

Makhmudov was put to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren as an opponent who makes sense for the “Gypsy King”, and Warren told Box Nation: “I agree with that.

“[Tyson] is a very intelligent guy. He knows what he wants to do and how to get there.

“Of course there’s a discussion over opponents and so forth, but he’s not stupid […] We may do that [Makhmudov fight].”

Makhmudov, 36, last fought in October, outpointing Dave Allen in Sheffield. With that, the Russian secured a second straight win since suffering the second loss of his professional career.

open image in gallery Arslanbek Makhmudov (left) during his decision win over Dave Allen ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere, Fury has mentioned Fabio Wardley as another potential opponent, with the WBO champion welcoming such a fight.

“More than welcome it, more than welcome it,” said Wardley, who was promoted from interim champion when Usyk vacated the regular WBO belt last year. “It would be a fight that I’m hugely up for.

“Myself, I like to target some of the big names in the division, the big boys, the top players, and he’s one of those guys. So look, give me a call any time.

“The one I want the most is Oleksandr Usyk. Beyond that, I know he’s playing around with a fight with Deontay Wilder, so maybe not right now. The next best option for me would be Tyson Fury.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury watching Fabio Wardley’s stoppage of Joseph Parker in October ( PA )

“That would be the name. He’s obviously a huge name, big character in the game, and a big name within boxing. So someone I’d love to hop in the ring with.”

Fury’s defeats by Usyk, 38, are the only losses of the Briton’s pro career. He was recently linked to a long-awaited showdown with compatriot Anthony Joshua for later in 2026, but “AJ” was involved in a car crash in late December – suffering minor injuries as two of his friends lost their lives – putting his fighting future in doubt.