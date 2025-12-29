Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager has confirmed that a fight with Deontay Wilder is “very likely”, while sharing details on when and where the bout could take place.

Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion, has been linked to a surprise fight with Wilder despite their contrasting form – with the unbeaten Ukrainian twice becoming undisputed champion in the last two years, while the American is 2-4 dating back to 2020.

Usyk last fought in July, stopping Daniel Dubois to regain undisputed status at heavyweight, and he was then ordered to face WBO interim champion Joseph Parker. However, Usyk took time out to address an injury, and in the meantime, Parker was stopped by Fabio Wardley.

That seemingly set up Wardley for a shot at Usyk, but the latter vacated the official WBO belt and has been granted a voluntary title defence. It appears he will use that option to face Wilder – one of the more-dominant heavyweights of this generation, but now a faded force, it seems.

“It’s very likely,” Klimas told The National on Monday, “because right now we’re working on it, and we’re working on some multi-fight agreement for Oleksandr.

“As soon as we’re going to confirm that, we’re going to jump in. And some talks already are going on with the team of Wilder. We’re looking at Las Vegas or Los Angeles, and dates are the end of April, beginning of May.

“Wilder is one of the best names Oleksandr didn’t face yet. He’s still in good shape, and he’s still a fighter, so he’s interesting. And as well, it’s the United States.”

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (right) stopped Daniel Dubois last time out, at Wembley in July ( PA Wire )

Wilder last fought in June, stopping Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in seven rounds to bounce back from two straight losses, having been knocked out by Zhilei Zhang in 2024 and outpointed by Parker in 2023.

Previously, the 40-year-old held the WBC title from 2015 to 2020, ultimately losing it in the first of two consecutive KO defeats by Tyson Fury.

Fury held that belt until 2024, when Usyk outpointed the Briton to become undisputed heavyweight king for the first time. Usyk gave up the IBF title before outpointing Fury again, but he regained the belt from Dubois this July – with his second KO of “Dynamite”.

Klimas continued, “I cannot say that [Usyk] is not going to be fighting in the Riyadh Season,” referencing potential Saudi Arabian involvement in his next fight. “He might be fighting in the Riyadh Season, but as far as right now, we don’t have any offers or anything like that from them.

open image in gallery Deontay Wilder (left) during his second of three fights against Tyson Fury ( PA Archive )

“No, actually [it] is a different group from the United States. It’s not official yet, so I cannot tell you.”

Klimas also addressed Usyk’s future, with the former undisputed cruiserweight champion seemingly in the twilight of his career at the age of 38.

“He has at least two more years, as he says,” Klimas said. “I cannot go inside of his body, but he feels strong. It’s not time for him to hang up his gloves, and he’s ready to go.”