Fabio Wardley to become new heavyweight champion after Oleksandr Usyk relinquishes title
The WBO announced on Monday that Usyk has formally relayed his decision to vacate the belt
British boxer Fabio Wardley is set to become WBO heavyweight champion after Oleksandr Usyk opted to relinquish the title rather than defend it against the unbeaten Briton.
Wardley secured the interim belt last month with a dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Joseph Parker, which mandated a challenge against Usyk by September's end.
The WBO announced on Monday that Usyk, who unified world titles by beating IBF champion Daniel Dubois in July, has formally vacated the championship.
While the WBO is yet to officially confirm Wardley’s ascent, his promoter Frank Warren believes it is a done deal.
Warren wrote on X: “Britain has a new heavyweight world champion and a new star of the sport.
“One of the most incredible stories I’ve seen in my 45 years as a promoter and I could not be prouder of @FabioWardley.
“Some huge fights ahead for 2026 as he defends his WBO belt and creates a true legacy in the sport.”
Wardley started his career in white-collar boxing before turning professional in 2017 and racking up 17 straight wins.
After fighting a split-decision draw against Frazer Clarke in March 2024, he beat Clarke in one round seven months later and subsequently came from behind to stop Justis Huni and earn his shot at Parker.
If confirmed, Wardley will become the sixth Briton to hold the WBO heavyweight title, after Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Henry Akinwande, Herbie Hide and Michael Bentt.
