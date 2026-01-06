Fabio Wardley responds to Tyson Fury callout as ‘Gypsy King’ emerges from retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fabio Wardley has said he is “hugely up for” a fight with Tyson Fury, after the former champion confirmed this week that he is ending his latest retirement.

Fury announced 12 months ago that he was calling time on his boxing career, not for the first time, only to reverse his retirement this week and name Wardley as a possible comeback opponent.

And Wardley, who holds the WBO heavyweight title, has welcomed the challenge. In fact,of a fight with his fellow Briton, Wardley told Sky Sports: “More than welcome it, more than welcome it. It would be a fight that I’m hugely up for.

“Myself, I like to target some of the big names in the division, the big boys, the top players, and he’s one of those guys. So look, give me a call any time.”

Wardley, 31, and Fury, 37, in fact share a promoter in Frank Warren.

Wardley won the interim WBO belt by stopping Joseph Parker in October, before being elevated to official champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the regular title. Usyk still holds the other major titles at heavyweight, however.

“That’s No 1,” Wardley said of a bout with the unbeaten Ukrainian. “When I got the belt, that was the hope. ‘OK, that’s what we get to have a go at.’

“Usyk being the top dog, he runs the game at the moment, so that was the one I wanted. If it does come this early or not, hopefully later in the year we’ll be able get our hands on him. The one I want the most is Oleksandr Usyk.

open image in gallery Fabio Wardley (right) stopped Tyson Fury’s teammate Joseph Parker in October ( Steven Paston/PA )

“Beyond that, I know he’s playing around with a fight with Deontay Wilder, so maybe not right now. The next best option for me would be Tyson Fury. That would be the name.

“He’s obviously a huge name, big character in the game, and a big name within boxing. So someone I’d love to hop in the ring with.”

Wardley was referencing the fact that Usyk, 38, has been granted a voluntary title defence and has expressed a desire to face Wilder next – one of the only major heavyweights of this generation that Usyk has not faced.

Since his reign as undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk has twice been undisputed at heavyweight, notably outpointing Fury and Anthony Joshua twice each, stopping Daniel Dubois twice, and outpointing Derek Chisora.

And Dubois and Chisora were also put to Wardley as potential opponents for 2026.

open image in gallery Fury suffered two losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 ( Nick Potts/PA )

“Del Boy himself, I know he’s on the hunt, he wants a big finish to his career,” Wardley said of Chisora’s plans to retire after his next bout.

“Obviously he’s on 49 fights at the moment, he wants to finish on that big 50, so a world-title shot is probably the best way to do that. So, we’re having some broad conversations, some broad chats. I know people would like that match up.

“[Dubois would make for] another great fight. I think seeing us two matched up would be a fantastic fight. He hasn’t had a win coming off that loss [to Usyk in July] as of yet, so maybe a little win [for him] to bounce back into things and then we can get something heated up later in the year.”

Wardley’s stoppage of Parker kept the Briton unbeaten, while Fury has not fought since his back-to-back losses to Usyk in 2024. The Ukrainian beat Fury in Saudi Arabia in May and December of that year, handing the Briton his first defeats as a professional.